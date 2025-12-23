Dubai South expands aerospace hub to meet rising widebody aircraft demand

The expansion equips UUDS with space for advanced cabin work on large jets, aligning with rising MRO needs from Gulf carriers and international fleets. UUDS holds EASA and GCAA certifications for design, manufacturing, maintenance, and eco-solutions that assess environmental impact. "The launch of the Cabin Excellence Center marks a significant milestone for the region, creating new industrial capabilities while supporting engineering, manufacturing, and cabin innovation ecosystems," said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH. "As Dubai strengthens its position as an aviation capital, we remain committed to enabling global players to grow and thrive within our platform.”