Dubai South expands aerospace hub to meet rising widebody aircraft demand

Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub adds 40,000 sqm centre for widebody cabin retrofits
Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Dubai South expanded its partnership with UUDS AERO, handing over two new Code F plots that can handle three widebody aircraft each for cabin completion and retrofits. The move supports UUDS's scaling to meet regional aerospace demand and bolsters Dubai's push to become a global aviation centre.
MBRAH will build a 40,000-square-meter Cabin Excellence Centre in its Airline Manufacturing zone, the first such facility in the region dedicated to cabin innovation and upgrades.
The expansion equips UUDS with space for advanced cabin work on large jets, aligning with rising MRO needs from Gulf carriers and international fleets. UUDS holds EASA and GCAA certifications for design, manufacturing, maintenance, and eco-solutions that assess environmental impact. "The launch of the Cabin Excellence Center marks a significant milestone for the region, creating new industrial capabilities while supporting engineering, manufacturing, and cabin innovation ecosystems," said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH. "As Dubai strengthens its position as an aviation capital, we remain committed to enabling global players to grow and thrive within our platform.”
MBRAH offers free-zone perks, high connectivity and homes to MROs, training campuses and supply chains. Dubai South's location near Al Maktoum International positions it for the emirate's aviation ambitions.
“We are proud to expand our presence at MBRAH as we scale our operations to meet increasing regional and global demand," said Gilles Negre, founder and chairman of UUDS AERO. "The new plots and the upcoming Cabin Excellence Center will enhance our ability to deliver advanced cabin completion, modification, and eco-efficient solutions."
Gulf airlines' fleet growth and sustainability mandates boost demand for cabin retrofits, from premium seating to fuel-saving interiors. The centre will create jobs in engineering and manufacturing while drawing international operators.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox