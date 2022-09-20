Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) has launched – Suppliers’ Complex - the region's first vertical aerospace complex on Tuesday.
The 12,000 square metre Complex offers light industrial space for maintenance-services companies, aircraft engines and spare parts traders, and aerospace and drone companies to establish their operations. Featuring 86 leasable units across three levels, the new facility provides plug-and-play solutions for companies to easily set up a base in the facility.
“Through various innovative industry initiatives, MBRAH seeks to support Dubai’s strategic vision to attract foreign direct investments and transform itself into a global hub for various high-value industries,” said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. “The Suppliers’ Complex is aligned with our mandate to provide the aviation industry with the infrastructure, facilities, and business-enabling services needed to grow and thrive.”
“By offering a comprehensive ecosystem, logistics network and unique services, the new facility support aerospace companies in gaining streamlined access to the region’s vast aviation market.”
Aerospace companies setting up their businesses at the Suppliers’ Complex will benefit from an incubator and various incentives and support packages designed to help companies run their businesses cost-effectively. The Complex also has a logistics division, which provides customised services to companies based in the facility.
Several companies from across the world have already established themselves in the facility and due to the high demand MBRAH is planning two additional phases of the Complex. Over 40 per cent of the units were pre-leased during the construction of the Complex. Industry segments covered by the Complex include maintenance, repair, and operating supplies (MROs); aero-logistics; spare parts trading; drones, space sector; software; and avionics.