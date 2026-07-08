The company is also progressing plans for two Code F plots, which will support advanced cabin completion and retrofit work for wide-body aircraft. It is also developing what is expected to be the region’s first Cabin Excellence Center at the Airline Manufacturing and Supply Chain Zone.

"Our focus remains aligned with the vision of our leadership to position Dubai as the aviation capital of the world, while providing our partners with the infrastructure, connectivity, and support they need to scale their operations and serve the regional and global aviation sectors from Dubai," said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.