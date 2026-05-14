GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai South adds new aviation maintenance complex to meet rising demand

The 24,900-square-metre complex will add 33 units for aviation and logistics firms

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai South adds new aviation maintenance complex to meet rising demand
Supplied

Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub has launched a new Light Industrial and Maintenance Complex at Dubai South, adding more space for aviation, aerospace and aerologistics businesses as demand for sector-focused infrastructure grows.

The new complex will span 24,900 square metres and include 33 purpose-built units. The facility is designed for aviation-related activities and will offer scalable spaces that can be adapted as businesses expand or change their operational requirements.

The project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2027.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Flexible space for aviation firms

The complex will be located within Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Dubai South’s aerospace platform dedicated to aviation industry growth.

The units are designed to support companies that need operational efficiency, flexible layouts and access to Dubai South’s wider aviation and logistics ecosystem. Businesses will be able to combine units depending on their space and operational needs.

The development is aimed at aviation and aerologistics operators seeking a base close to maintenance centres, training campuses, private aviation facilities and related sector services.

“This launch reflects our commitment to supporting the aviation and aerospace supply chain sectors," said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. "At MBRAH, we continue to develop infrastructure that not only responds to current market demand but also anticipates future industry needs, enabling businesses to scale efficiently within a fully integrated ecosystem.”

He added, “Our efforts remain aligned with the vision of our wise leadership on further strengthening Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world.”

The launch adds to Dubai South’s strategy of building specialised infrastructure around aviation, logistics, maintenance and aerospace services.

Free-zone destination for aerospace players

MBRAH is positioned as a free-zone destination for global aerospace companies, airlines, private jet operators, maintenance, repair and overhaul firms, and associated industries.

The hub is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. Its wider role is to support engineering industries and strengthen Dubai’s position as a regional and global aviation centre.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai South

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

HUMANITARIAN HUB: The UAE has established itself as a humanitarian hub, with the UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD)/World Food Programme (WFP) facility at the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai, a 16,500 sqm facility set up in 2008. The Dubai hub has quickly become a regional base for the UN’s humanitarian work, affirming Dubai’s status as a logistics gateway to the world. With the IHC’s facility in the UAE, the humanitarian agency is in a position to respond to any emergency crisis in the region in the fastest and most cost-effective and efficient manner. It is a testament to the synergy between the UN and UAE.

Dubai Humanitarian spotlights impact, priorities

2m read
The medical team of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme successfully separated the Filipino twins Klea Ann and Maurice Ann Misa

How these conjoined twins were separated in Saudi

2m read
The new Lufthansa Technik centre in Dubai South.

Dubai opens new Lufthansa Technik aviation facility

2m read
Fujairah to host Jiu-Jitsu Championship this weekend

Fujairah to host Jiu-Jitsu Championship this weekend

2m read