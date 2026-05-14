The 24,900-square-metre complex will add 33 units for aviation and logistics firms
Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub has launched a new Light Industrial and Maintenance Complex at Dubai South, adding more space for aviation, aerospace and aerologistics businesses as demand for sector-focused infrastructure grows.
The new complex will span 24,900 square metres and include 33 purpose-built units. The facility is designed for aviation-related activities and will offer scalable spaces that can be adapted as businesses expand or change their operational requirements.
The project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2027.
The complex will be located within Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Dubai South’s aerospace platform dedicated to aviation industry growth.
The units are designed to support companies that need operational efficiency, flexible layouts and access to Dubai South’s wider aviation and logistics ecosystem. Businesses will be able to combine units depending on their space and operational needs.
The development is aimed at aviation and aerologistics operators seeking a base close to maintenance centres, training campuses, private aviation facilities and related sector services.
“This launch reflects our commitment to supporting the aviation and aerospace supply chain sectors," said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. "At MBRAH, we continue to develop infrastructure that not only responds to current market demand but also anticipates future industry needs, enabling businesses to scale efficiently within a fully integrated ecosystem.”
He added, “Our efforts remain aligned with the vision of our wise leadership on further strengthening Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world.”
The launch adds to Dubai South’s strategy of building specialised infrastructure around aviation, logistics, maintenance and aerospace services.
MBRAH is positioned as a free-zone destination for global aerospace companies, airlines, private jet operators, maintenance, repair and overhaul firms, and associated industries.
The hub is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. Its wider role is to support engineering industries and strengthen Dubai’s position as a regional and global aviation centre.