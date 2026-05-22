Banke Capital and Samana Developers join hands for Samana Business Hub in landmark Dubai real estate event

The announcement was made during an exclusive launch event hosted by Samana Developers
Banke Capital has officially secured the exclusive master agency mandate for Samana Business Hub, marking a major milestone in the UAE real estate sector and further strengthening its position as one of the region’s leading real estate distribution and investment advisory platforms.
The announcement was made during an exclusive launch event hosted by Samana Developers at its headquarters in Bay Square, Dubai, where over 700+ real estate professionals, brokerage leaders, channel partners, and industry stakeholders gathered for the official unveiling of the highly anticipated commercial development.
The exclusivity marks a strategic collaboration between Banke Capital and Samana Developers, bringing together Banke Capital’s expertise in structured brokerage distribution and investment advisory with Samana Developers’ strong reputation for delivering high-quality, market-driven developments across the UAE.
The mandate further reinforces developer confidence in Banke Capital’s ability to execute large-scale project distribution through its institutionalized sales framework, curated brokerage ecosystem, and international investor outreach capabilities. Over the years, Banke Capital has established itself as a trusted master agency partner for several high-profile UAE real estate projects, maintaining a 100% successful sell-out track record across multiple exclusive mandates.
With a growing international presence across the UAE, UK, Qatar, India, and South Africa, Banke Capital continues to expand its cross-border brokerage and investor network, enabling developers to access wider global markets while ensuring strong project visibility and structured market penetration.
The launch event itself became one of the most significant gatherings in the UAE real estate sector this year, reflecting increasing market demand for structured developer–master agency collaborations that prioritize execution, scalability, and long-term market sustainability.
Senior leadership from both organizations addressed attendees during the evening, emphasizing the importance of strategic partnerships, disciplined execution, and long-term collaboration in driving sustainable growth within Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape.
Speaking at the event, CEO of Banke Capital, Porush Jhunjhunwala stated: “This collaboration represents more than a project unveil. It is about building a structured ecosystem. Our focus remains on execution excellence, trust, and delivering consistent success across every mandate we undertake.”
Speaking at the event, CEO of Samana Developers, Imran Farooq stated: “Samana Business Hub reflects our continued commitment to delivering developments that are not only commercially strong but also strategically aligned with the future of Dubai’s real estate landscape. Partnerships like this reinforce our belief in disciplined growth, innovation, and long-term value creation.”
Samana Developers continues to rank among the UAE’s fastest-growing developers, known for its design-led developments, strong execution capability, and delivery of projects aligned with evolving market demand across both residential and commercial segments.
The announcement of Banke Capital’s exclusivity for Samana Business Hub highlights the growing role of structured distribution platforms in shaping the future of the UAE real estate sector. Both organizations are expected to further expand their collaboration through strengthened brokerage partnerships, international outreach initiatives, and high-performance project execution strategies in the coming months.