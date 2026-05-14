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Dubai Humanitarian spotlights impact, advancing future humanitarian priorities

Cross-sector collaboration and innovation drive future-ready humanitarian action

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HUMANITARIAN HUB: The UAE has established itself as a humanitarian hub, with the UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD)/World Food Programme (WFP) facility at the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai, a 16,500 sqm facility set up in 2008. The Dubai hub has quickly become a regional base for the UN’s humanitarian work, affirming Dubai’s status as a logistics gateway to the world. With the IHC’s facility in the UAE, the humanitarian agency is in a position to respond to any emergency crisis in the region in the fastest and most cost-effective and efficient manner. It is a testament to the synergy between the UN and UAE.
HUMANITARIAN HUB: The UAE has established itself as a humanitarian hub, with the UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD)/World Food Programme (WFP) facility at the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai, a 16,500 sqm facility set up in 2008. The Dubai hub has quickly become a regional base for the UN’s humanitarian work, affirming Dubai’s status as a logistics gateway to the world. With the IHC’s facility in the UAE, the humanitarian agency is in a position to respond to any emergency crisis in the region in the fastest and most cost-effective and efficient manner. It is a testament to the synergy between the UN and UAE.
WAM

DUBAI: Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) held its annual Members’ Global Meeting (MGM) on Tuesday, bringing together its global network of members, partners and stakeholders to review achievements over the past year, discuss evolving humanitarian challenges and outline future priorities.

The meeting convened more than 80 members alongside representatives from government entities, the private sector, international organisations and academic institutions.

Opening the session, Giuseppe Saba, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Humanitarian, presented a review of the organisation’s activities, highlighting efforts to strengthen humanitarian supply chains and improve global response capabilities.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled Dubai Humanitarian, Between Today and Tomorrow, focusing on operational resilience, lessons learned and future milestones.

The session included representatives from Dubai Customs, Emirates, ACS and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, who discussed the importance of cross-sector collaboration in responding to global crises and ensuring timely delivery of humanitarian aid.

Partnerships

Giuseppe Saba said, “As the global humanitarian landscape grows more complex, our role is to enable faster, smarter and more coordinated responses. Through the strength of our partnerships and the resilience of our ecosystem, Dubai Humanitarian is committed to shaping a future where aid reaches those in need more efficiently and with greater impact.”

A key highlight of the meeting was the Dubai Humanitarian Awards Ceremony, which recognised projects by member organisations across four categories.

The Sparkle Foundation’s Namitembo Medical Outreach Programme in Malawi received the award for Most Impactful Partnership for addressing gaps in access to primary healthcare.

Food Banking Regional Network’s Rooftop Plantation Project in Egypt’s Asmarat Community won the Best SDGs-Focused Project or Initiative award for promoting food security and sustainable livelihoods.

SOS Children’s Villages International’s Gulf Area Office Youth-led Plastic Recycling Initiative across five African countries received the Best Innovation award for transforming waste into economic opportunities.

The Citizens Foundation’s Obhartay Sitaray initiative won the Most Engaging Campaign award for its community-based fundraising model supporting education.

The meeting also highlighted Dubai Humanitarian’s collaboration with the American University in Dubai through a capstone initiative aimed at supporting future humanitarian leaders and strengthening partnerships with academic institutions.

The event concluded with an open discussion session during which members shared insights and recommendations on future priorities.

In his closing remarks, Saba reaffirmed Dubai Humanitarian’s commitment to strengthening partnerships, advancing innovation and supporting sustainable humanitarian action worldwide.

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