Dubai Humanitarian spotlights impact, advancing future humanitarian priorities

HUMANITARIAN HUB: The UAE has established itself as a humanitarian hub, with the UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD)/World Food Programme (WFP) facility at the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai, a 16,500 sqm facility set up in 2008. The Dubai hub has quickly become a regional base for the UN’s humanitarian work, affirming Dubai’s status as a logistics gateway to the world. With the IHC’s facility in the UAE, the humanitarian agency is in a position to respond to any emergency crisis in the region in the fastest and most cost-effective and efficient manner. It is a testament to the synergy between the UN and UAE. WAM