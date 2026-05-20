Abu Dhabi T10 gets new era under Abu Dhabi ownership

The cricket tournament will take place from 7-20 November at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Dubai: Abu Dhabi is ushering in a new era for “Cricket’s Fastest Format” as the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub takes majority ownership and full commercial control of the Abu Dhabi T10, officially transforming it into a tournament owned and operated under Abu Dhabi management, marking a new phase for the competition’s future growth and global ambitions.
Under the new structure, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub will take full ownership and operational control of the Abu Dhabi T10, developing it as a long-term national sporting asset.
The initiative will be backed by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and supported by the Emirates Cricket Board, ensuring strong institutional and administrative alignment behind the tournament’s future growth and sustainability.
“This is a strategic evolution of the tournament which signals strengthened governance, institutional credibility, and a clear global growth strategy for the sport’s fastest format,” commented His Excellency Aref Al Awani, Chairman of the Board, ADCSH and General Secretary, ADSC.
“This marks a new start for a tournament that has already demonstrated global relevance in a short timeframe, while building a growing fanbase in Abu Dhabi where we can pivot our community ambitions.
“Our proposition for the tournament remains unchanged: high-intensity 10-over matches, international star power, together with a dynamic international broadcast product that will continue evolving for modern global audiences.
“We are now focused on elevating the Abu Dhabi T10 from a successful cricket event to a proud sporting asset for Abu Dhabi and our family of team owners.”
The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 further strengthened the tournament’s global standing, producing an estimated US$512 million in media value and 687 million social media impressions, according to an independent GSIQ report.
Featuring some of the world’s top cricketers and consistently delivering close, high-intensity matches, the format’s fast-paced, entertainment-driven appeal has helped establish Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for T10 cricket.
The 2026 edition will take place from 7-20 November at Abu Dhabi’s celebrated Zayed Cricket Stadium, marking the first full tournament under the new structure.
Eight franchises and prospective ownership groups will be invited to participate under the tournament’s new structure, with further details to be announced for this ‘Invitation To Tender’ process.
“The Emirates Cricket Board supports the new framework of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, now in place for the Abu Dhabi T10,” said Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board.
“The tournament has established itself as an innovative format within the global cricket calendar and, under this structure, is well-positioned to continue contributing to the UAE’s sporting landscape. We remain focused on ensuring that all sanctioned competitions operate to the highest regulatory and professional standards in support of the game’s long-term development in the country.”
“This represents an important step in the continued evolution of the iconic T10 brand,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Mulk International.
“I am thrilled with the partnership and confident that the Abu Dhabi T10 now has the structure, expertise, and institutional backing required to realise its full potential.
“I believe this transition positions the Abu Dhabi tournament for a new phase of exciting growth, strengthened ownership, and enhanced global relevance. I look forward to seeing it advance decisively to the next level.”
For ADCSH, the transition reflects an incredibly exciting moment for the region’s No.1 community sports hub and a facility that is on a fast-track to making a global mark.
“The Abu Dhabi T10 was born out of Shaji’s bold ambition and has grown into one of the world’s coolest cricket properties,” said Matt Boucher, CEO, ADCSH and the newly confirmed CEO of Abu Dhabi T10.
“We absolutely love the event and are incredibly excited at putting in place the foundations for its next stage of growth to ensure we reach the highest summit possible.”
As franchise discussions open under the new structure, the message from Abu Dhabi is clear: the Abu Dhabi T10’s legacy has been built, and its future is now solidly backed for long-term growth.