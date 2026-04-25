Good news for fans: PSL 11 final to be played with full crowd

Naqvi secures PM’s nod for packed stands at PSL 11 finale in Lahore
There’s finally some good news for cricket fans in Pakistan ahead of the PSL 11 final.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that the tournament finale will be played in front of a full crowd, bringing back the kind of atmosphere the league is known for. The final is scheduled for May 3 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Naqvi shared the update on X, where he addressed why fans were initially kept out of the stadiums. With the country going through economic challenges and fuel-saving measures, the government had taken a cautious approach, which included restricting crowds at sporting events.
“Dear cricket fans, I requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow spectators in the stadiums. While he was also inclined to permit fans, he emphasised that austerity measures are currently in place across Pakistan, with efforts underway to minimise fuel consumption,” Naqvi wrote.
But the situation evolved as the tournament went on. According to Naqvi, franchise owners pushed for a change, especially with the final approaching.
“However, on the request of franchise owners, he has graciously approved the presence of fans for the PSL 11 final. I sincerely thank him for this decision and for facilitating the fans,” he added.
Before the tournament began, the PCB had decided to hold matches behind closed doors as part of wider government efforts to cut costs and reduce movement. Games were only limited to Karachi and Lahore venues to keep things more controlled.
That decision, while understandable, took away a big part of what makes the PSL special. The noise, the energy, and the connection with fans have always been central to the league.
Now, with the final set to welcome supporters back, it feels like the tournament will get the ending it truly deserves.