Through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF), DXBH coordinated the overland transport of 22.3 tonnes of essential medical aid via a convoy of three trucks. The shipment, provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), is expected to support the healthcare needs of around 110,000 people.

Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has facilitated the delivery of urgent medical supplies to Gaza.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “Despite global supply challenges, we are working closely with partners to ensure critical assistance reaches communities affected by crises. The Global Humanitarian Impact Fund allows us to deliver vital aid efficiently, even in complex environments, and reach those who need it most without delay.”

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