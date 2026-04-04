GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai Humanitarian delivers urgent medical aid to Gaza

22 tonnes of supplies to support healthcare for 110,000 people

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Humanitarian ensures aid reaches communities despite global challenges.
Dubai Humanitarian ensures aid reaches communities despite global challenges.

Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has facilitated the delivery of urgent medical supplies to Gaza.

Through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF), DXBH coordinated the overland transport of 22.3 tonnes of essential medical aid via a convoy of three trucks. The shipment, provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), is expected to support the healthcare needs of around 110,000 people.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Ensuring aid reaches those in need

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “Despite global supply challenges, we are working closely with partners to ensure critical assistance reaches communities affected by crises. The Global Humanitarian Impact Fund allows us to deliver vital aid efficiently, even in complex environments, and reach those who need it most without delay.”

Supporting global humanitarian efforts

Since the start of 2026, Dubai Humanitarian has helped deliver aid to over 40 countries, coordinating with government bodies, humanitarian organisations, and commercial partners.

By leveraging its logistics capacity and supply chain expertise, DXBH ensures humanitarian assistance can respond quickly to evolving global needs, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities worldwide.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiGaza

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE sends Dh2.7 million medical aid to Gaza

UAE sends Dh2.7 million medical aid to Gaza

1m read
An overview of the Suez Canal at Port Said showing a number of the blocking ships sunk to prevent use of the canal during the Arab-Israeli War. Egypt closed it from June 5, 1967, to June 5, 1975. The 1967 closure lasted eight years, with the canal acting as a frontline between Egypt and Israeli-occupied Sinai.

From Suez’s 8-year shutdown to the Hormuz blockade

5m read
People inspect damages at a tent encampment that was sheltering displaced people, after it was hit by Israeli bombardment, near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. File photo taken on September 4, 2025.

Gaza tents flood, shelters face bombardment: OCHA

1m read
UAE sends 328th Gaza aid convoy with kids' clothing

UAE sends 328th Gaza aid convoy with kids' clothing

3m read