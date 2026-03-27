Dubai sends 21.5 tonnes of medical aid to Lebanon

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Humanitarian continues to enable the delivery of critical assistance to communities affected by crises. This operation reflects the collective strength of our ecosystem, where members and partners continuously adapt to evolving challenges to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential aid. As the world’s largest and pioneering humanitarian hub, we remain ready to scale our support, working in close coordination with stakeholders across Dubai, the UAE and beyond to facilitate efficient, reliable, and responsive humanitarian action.”