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Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

The two sides discussed regional security and stability amid Middle East tensions

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Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

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During the call, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the Middle East.

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They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest related to the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries, frameworks for joint cooperation, and ways to further strengthen them across various fields in a manner that supports the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

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