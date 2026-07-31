Abu Dhabi extends Parent-friendly Label application deadline

ECA gives organisations more time to apply amid strong nationwide interest
Organisations across the UAE now have until August 14 to apply for the fourth cycle of the Parent-friendly Label, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has announced.
The deadline was extended following strong interest from semi-government, private and third-sector organisations since applications opened.
The authority said the additional time will allow more employers to complete and submit their applications.
The programme recognises organisations that introduce policies and workplace practices designed to support working parents and help them balance their professional and family responsibilities.
This year, the programme has also been expanded on a pilot basis to include government entities for the first time.
The pilot phase was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Family and has attracted interest from local and federal government bodies across the country.
The expansion comes as the UAE marks the Year of the Family and aims to strengthen support for working parents in line with national priorities for family wellbeing and stability.
Through its previous cycles, the Parent-friendly Label has encouraged employers to introduce measures that improve employee wellbeing and make workplaces more supportive of families.
The authority said such policies can also help organisations attract and retain employees while building a healthier workplace culture.
The programme aims to support stronger families and communities by encouraging employers to consider the needs of parents when developing workplace policies.
ECA said the continued growth of the initiative reflects increasing awareness among organisations of the importance of family-friendly working environments.
Semi-government, private and third-sector organisations across the UAE are eligible to apply under the latest cycle, while selected government entities can take part through the pilot programme.
Applications can be submitted through the Parent-friendly Label website before the new deadline of August 14, 2026.