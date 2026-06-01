The company added that employees also have the option of taking additional unpaid leave. According to Transguard, the newly introduced adoption leave policy provides paid leave based on the age of the child at the time of placement.

Under UAE Labour Law, female employees in the private sector are entitled to 60 days of maternity leave, including 45 days at full pay and 15 days at half pay. Transguard said its policy offers 85 calendar days of paid maternity leave for eligible female employees who have completed one year of service.

Formal adoption is not recognised under UAE law, which instead operates under a guardianship and foster-care framework known as kafala. While official national statistics on guardianship placements are not publicly available, the UAE has increasingly expanded child welfare and family support frameworks in recent years.Link text: UAE’s Transguard rolls out adoption leave, extends family-friendly benefits

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.