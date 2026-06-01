The Emirates Group subsidiary's policy covers adoption, guardianship leave for employees
Dubai: Emirates Group subsidiary Transguard Group has introduced adoption and guardianship leave for employees while continuing to offer up to 85 days of paid maternity leave in the UAE, it announced on Monday.
The move was announced on Global Day of Parents, observed annually on June 1. Rabie Atieh, chief executive of Transguard Group, said the company wanted to support different paths to parenthood.
“By extending our support beyond maternity to include adoption, we are recognising the many ways families are formed,” he said.
The business solutions and security services provider said the new policy applies to eligible employees of all genders who welcome children through legal adoption or permanent guardianship.
The announcement comes as companies in the UAE increasingly expand employee welfare policies beyond the minimum requirements set under the country’s labour law, particularly in areas linked to family support, retention and workplace flexibility.
While Transguard may not be the only company with enhanced maternity benefits, adoption and guardianship leave policies are still out of the ordinary in the UAE private sector.
Under UAE Labour Law, female employees in the private sector are entitled to 60 days of maternity leave, including 45 days at full pay and 15 days at half pay. Transguard said its policy offers 85 calendar days of paid maternity leave for eligible female employees who have completed one year of service.
The company added that employees also have the option of taking additional unpaid leave. According to Transguard, the newly introduced adoption leave policy provides paid leave based on the age of the child at the time of placement.
For children aged two years and below, adoption leave will align with the company’s maternity leave provisions. Additional paid leave will also be available for older children.
The company said the policy applies to employees who have completed their probation period.
Rachael Tutungi, Director of Group Human Resources, said the company’s policies were designed to support inclusivity and work-life balance.
“Introducing adoption and guardianship leave is a natural extension of our people-first approach,” she said.
Over the past few years, several employers in the UAE have expanded parental benefits as companies compete to attract and retain talent in a competitive labour market.
Transguard said its maternity policy was recognised in 2024 by Expo City Dubai for its impact on worker welfare.
A number of multinational companies and large UAE employers offer maternity leave exceeding the statutory 60 days, with some providing three to six months depending on seniority and tenure.
For example, Baker McKenzie introduced enhanced parental leave in the UAE, including up to 52 weeks’ leave for mothers, with 26 weeks fully paid.
Globally, governments and employers are increasingly expanding parental leave policies to include adoption and guardianship support. In the United Kingdom, eligible adoptive parents can receive up to 52 weeks of adoption leave and statutory adoption pay.
Meanwhile, in Sweden and other Nordic countries, adoption is included within generous shared parental leave systems. Moreover, several multinational firms such as Microsoft, Google and Deloitte provide adoptive parents the same parental leave benefits as birth parents.
Formal adoption is not recognised under UAE law, which instead operates under a guardianship and foster-care framework known as kafala. While official national statistics on guardianship placements are not publicly available, the UAE has increasingly expanded child welfare and family support frameworks in recent years.Link text:
UAE’s Transguard rolls out adoption leave, extends family-friendly benefits