The Council’s recommendations emphasized the importance of striking a balance between the participation of Emirati mothers in the labour market and their family responsibilities. This includes issuing a regulatory decision for federal entities to establish a clear national classification of jobs based on their suitability for flexible work and remote work, as well as defining specific timeframes for processing related requests. The recommendations also called for the mandatory implementation of flexible and remote work arrangements in both the public and private sectors, particularly for priority groups such as mothers of children under the age of 12, caregivers of the elderly, and persons of determination.

Additional recommendations included allowing maternity leave to be divided after childbirth, particularly in cases involving premature infants, and activating Ministerial Resolution No. 19 of 2006 on the establishment of nurseries in institutions that have yet to comply. The Council further called for achieving parity between working women in the private and government sectors through the launch of a national programme offering incentives—such as tax exemptions, priority in government procurement, fee reductions, and institutional recognition—to organisations that adopt family-friendly and supportive workplace policies.

In the area of protecting families and their members from domestic violence, the Council recommended amending Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024 on Protection from Domestic Violence. Proposed amendments include mandating psychological and behavioural assessments prior to concluding any reconciliation, prohibiting settlement offers in cases of repeated abuse, or when the victim is a child, a person of determination, a pregnant woman, or an elderly person. The recommendations also stressed the need to strengthen family awareness programmes on domestic violence and prevention mechanisms, and to review the Family Protection Guide to ensure it includes an integrated system for post-care support and rehabilitation of domestic violence victims.

Maternity leave in the UAE differs between the government and private sectors. Government employees are entitled to 90 days of maternity leave on full pay, in addition to two hours of paid breastfeeding breaks per day for six months following childbirth. In the private sector, female employees are granted 60 days of maternity leave (45 days on full pay and 15 days on half pay), and are also entitled to paid breastfeeding breaks of up to two hours per day for six months. Abu Dhabi further supports Emirati mothers working in the private sector to ensure they receive up to 90 days of paid maternity leave.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.