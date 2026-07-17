The future of national prosperity begins with family wellbeing

The Parent-friendly Label Impact Report 2025, Thriving Through Talent: How parent-friendly policies drive balance, growth, and global competitiveness, reveals a clear relationship between supportive policies and stronger employee outcomes. In parent-friendly workplaces, 67 per cent of mothers and 73 per cent of fathers report that this support improves their daily productivity, 77 percent of employees would recommend their employer as a parent-friendly place to work, and 68 per cent say parent-friendly support influenced their decision to stay beyond two years. Flexibility reinforces these gains: 70 percent of employees said flexible work is promoted and supported at all levels of their organisation, and 78 percent were satisfied with the support available for last-minute childcare emergencies.