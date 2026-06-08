New edition honours outstanding companies, workers and family-friendly workplaces
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, expanding the programme to recognise businesses and individuals helping shape the future of work in the UAE.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the award has been updated this year to reflect the country's focus on innovation, sustainability and people-centred development.
According to the ministry, the latest edition also aligns with the UAE's long-term economic vision and the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Family".
This year's award introduces an enhanced framework with four main categories and several specialised awards covering different aspects of the labour market.
The categories recognise achievements by Emirati entrepreneurs, multinational companies operating in the UAE, organisations leading digital transformation and businesses with strong workforce protection programmes.
Other awards will honour companies creating family-friendly workplaces, supporting talent development and promoting employee wellbeing. The initiative also highlights businesses that have adopted innovative and sustainable practices to strengthen the country's labour market.
Alongside organisations, the award places a strong focus on the people behind business success.
It recognises individuals across a wide range of professions, including influential leaders, skilled technical professionals, support staff, frontline workers and family caregivers. The ministry said the aim is to acknowledge the contribution these groups make to the economy and to building stronger communities.
MoHRE described the Emirates Labour Market Award as the first initiative of its kind in the country dedicated to celebrating both outstanding private sector establishments and exceptional workers across all economic sectors.
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Chairman of the award's Supervisory Committee, said the initiative has become an important platform for encouraging excellence and competitiveness in the labour market.
He said the continued patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has helped the award grow into a national benchmark for innovation and leadership.
According to Al Awar, the latest changes build on the success of previous editions and are designed to encourage more companies and workers to showcase their achievements, exchange ideas and adopt new approaches that strengthen the labour market.
He added that the award also supports the UAE's efforts to improve the ease of doing business while encouraging the private sector to play a greater role in developing the country's economic ecosystem.
The minister also thanked sponsors and partners who have supported previous editions, saying their contributions reflect a strong commitment to social responsibility and the continued growth of the UAE's labour market.
The fourth edition offers a range of benefits for winners.
Companies that secure first place will be placed in the top category of MoHRE's classification system and will receive discounts on selected ministry services.
Winning organisations will also gain access to the ministry's Diamond-tier customer service, which provides priority processing, technical support and premium call services.
For individual categories, first-place winners will receive Dh100,000, while second and third place winners will receive Dh75,000 and Dh50,000 respectively.
Applications for the award are now open through the official portal and will remain open until August 31, 2026. Entries will be assessed by specialised committees using governance and performance standards set by the ministry.