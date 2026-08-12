Emirati women in private sector: 71.5% hold skilled jobs, 69.8% are 35 or younger

Majority of Emirati women in private sector hold specialist and technical posts
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has revealed significant growth in the participation of Emirati women in the UAE’s private sector, where the total number of Emirati men and women employed exceeded 190,000 by the end of the first half of 2026.
According to the ministry’s 2026 half-year report, the rising participation of Emirati women in the national economy and their growing presence across a wide range of private-sector professions reflect the success of the UAE’s policies and initiatives aimed at empowering Emirati women professionally and promoting gender balance in the labour market.
The ministry said that 69.8% of Emirati women working in the private sector are young women aged 35 or below.
The data showed that Emirati women have established a strong presence in several vital economic sectors in the UAE’s private sector as of the end of June.
Emirati women accounted for 93.9% of all Emiratis working in education-related professions, while their share of Emiratis working in healthcare professions stood at 91.7%. In information technology, Emirati women represented 59.4% of all Emiratis employed in the sector.
The data also showed that 71.5% of Emirati women working in the private sector hold skilled positions, including specialist, technical and other professional roles.
Meanwhile, Emirati women accounted for 55.1% of Emiratis occupying leadership positions in the private sector.
Skilled Emirati women represented 98.4% of all Emirati women employed in the private sector.
These figures demonstrate the growing capabilities and achievements of Emirati women across a wide range of private-sector professions, making them an increasingly influential force in supporting economic development and strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness across various fields.
The ministry stressed that empowering women is a fundamental pillar of the Emiratisation drive and a key component of the UAE’s efforts to achieve its future national objectives.
The UAE government’s Nafis programme plays a vital role in encouraging Emirati men and women to join the private sector, representing an important turning point in expanding career opportunities available to Emirati women through financial support, training and continuous professional development.
The latest indicators point to notable growth in the number of Emirati women working in the private sector, reflecting the success of government policies in creating an attractive working environment for national female talent.
They also highlight Emirati women’s growing willingness to embrace new professional experiences that require competence, innovation and adaptability.
Emirati women are increasingly pursuing advanced fields such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and creative industries. These sectors are among the key drivers of the national economy, with women emerging as essential partners and leaders in their development.
Emirati women have also achieved notable success across diverse private-sector fields, including finance and business, technology, healthcare and education.
Their progress has been supported by the UAE’s Labour Relations Law, which provides a balanced regulatory framework protecting women’s rights and ensuring equal opportunities with men in the workplace. It also provides a supportive environment for working mothers through maternity leave policies, flexible working arrangements and workplace childcare facilities, helping women balance their professional and family responsibilities.
The story of Emirati women in the private sector is not simply one of individual success; it is a reflection of the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has placed people — men and women alike — at the heart of its development strategies, recognising them as the driving force behind the country’s journey towards the future.
A growing number of Emirati women have entered the private-sector labour market and benefited from the advantages, programmes and initiatives offered through Nafis. They have taken on diverse roles across a broad spectrum of professions, succeeding even in fields that were traditionally dominated by men.
Today, increasing numbers of young Emirati women are entering the labour market and pursuing careers in the private sector, which has become an increasingly attractive destination for national talent, supported significantly by Nafis.
They are beginning their professional careers in this dynamic sector and contributing to the UAE’s sustainable development objectives, helping strengthen the country’s position among the world’s leading sustainable economies.
In the UAE, achievement is welcomed regardless of who accomplishes it, and women are given every opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities — an approach that has produced tangible results.
Today, Emirati women are achieving global recognition through personal accomplishments and national-level achievements, supported by the strong backing of the UAE’s leadership through empowerment and professional development policies designed to support women and help them overcome challenges, regardless of their complexity.
The UAE continues to strengthen gender balance and empower women across all fields, enhance the working environment and provide equal opportunities for women across different sectors. It is also working to expand and strengthen women’s role as key partners in shaping the future.
UAE legislation prohibits gender discrimination in the workplace and encourages greater participation of women in the labour force.
Equal pay for women and men performing the same work, or work of equal value, is one of the key manifestations of the UAE’s commitment to human rights and gender balance. The country has made significant progress in this area over recent years.
In addition to guaranteeing equal pay, the UAE Labour Relations Law has removed restrictions previously imposed on women working night shifts and in demanding industries, including mining, construction, manufacturing, energy, agriculture and transportation, thereby ensuring women have the right to work in these sectors.
The law also prohibits employers from terminating a woman’s employment or issuing her with a warning because of pregnancy.
Furthermore, the Labour Relations Law prohibits discrimination between employees in recruitment and promotion, as well as gender discrimination in jobs involving the same duties and responsibilities.
Under the UAE Labour Relations Law, a female employee is entitled to receive the same pay as a male employee when performing the same work.
The law safeguards women’s rights and guarantees equal employment opportunities with men, further strengthening the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness in gender equality across different sectors and fields.
As part of efforts to enhance women’s economic empowerment and support their participation in the labour market, the law prohibits all forms of discrimination in employment, not only on the basis of gender, but also on the basis of race, colour, national origin or social origin.
The UAE has also adopted the UAE Gender Balance Strategy 2022–2026, which is based on a clear forward-looking vision of positioning the UAE as a global model for gender balance.