Dr Suaad: How UAE’s first woman aircraft engineer broke barriers — ‘A woman can be whatever she dreams of becoming’

UAE’s first woman aircraft engineer on shattering stereotypes in aviation
For 21 years, Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi, has been challenging perceptions of what women can achieve in one of the world's most demanding industries. As the first female aircraft engineer in the United Arab Emirates, she has built a career at the intersection of aviation, technology and leadership, while also becoming a symbol of possibility for Emirati women entering traditionally male-dominated fields.
Today, as the UAE celebrates Emirati Women's Day, Dr. Suaad talks about her journey. We caught up with her at an event dedicated to Minimalist’s 10th anniversary and held in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, where she was a panelist. The event celebrated Emirati culture and heritage, highlighting decades of history, craftsmanship, and tradition.
Dr. Suaad's passion for aviation began long before she entered the industry. Growing up near Dubai International Airport, aircraft were a constant presence. "My mother's house was near Dubai International Airport, and as a child, I saw different aircraft and different types of aeroplanes every day. I was fascinated. I was obsessed with knowing who designed them, how they flew, who fixed them, and all the details behind them," she explains.
That fascination soon became a dream.
"I dreamed of fixing aircraft and learning more about them. Eventually, I discovered there was something called Aeronautical Engineering. But in those days, it was not open to women, so I had to go to the UK to study, complete my education, and then return to Dubai."
For Dr. Suaad, becoming an aircraft engineer was about changing how society viewed women in technical fields. "I wanted to change the image of women. I will not say only Emirati or Arab women. I wanted to change the image of women everywhere and show that they can enter male-dominated industries like aviation."
She wanted to prove that pursuing a career in engineering did not mean women had to compromise on who they were. "I wanted to break the barrier and show that women can still be beautiful, maintain their femininity and their image, and still become aircraft engineers. A woman can be whatever she dreams of becoming."
The road was not without challenges. Dr. Suaad says one of the biggest obstacles was not the technical demands of aviation, but the assumptions surrounding women working in such fields.
"The biggest challenge was the perception that women cannot become leaders or work in certain fields, especially technology. I wanted to show the world my capabilities, what I can achieve and what I can become."
For her, the ability to choose one's own path is fundamental. "Women should always be the ones to determine their own dreams. For me, it was about saying, 'You are not the right person to choose my dream. It is my dream, it is my life, it is my journey, and I need to succeed.'"
She also faced questions about whether women could balance demanding careers with family responsibilities.
"The main challenge was making people accept that we are in this field and that we can continue succeeding. There was always doubt that women in this industry could not have a family, be wives, or have children."
But Dr. Suaad says her own journey has been proof that women do not have to choose between professional success and family.
"But Alhamdulillah, I have two boys, and I am successful at work, at home, and in my field."
While Dr. Suaad believes the industry has made significant progress, she says there is still more work to be done, particularly when it comes to leadership roles.
"To be honest, things have changed a lot. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak supports us in our field. Today, we see many women in aviation, but we want to see more women in leadership and higher management positions, especially in maintenance, technology, and science."
For her, the goal is recognition based on ability and achievement. "We want equal acceptance, like other genders."
Dr. Suaad believes that changing perceptions requires looking beyond assumptions and focusing on results. "It is a tough industry, especially technology. To be honest, there are still doubts that women should not be in this field because they will focus more on their families. I think we need to change that idea and look at the results and the outcomes."