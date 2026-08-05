Emirati Women's Day: This Dubai Label turns traditional Khoos weaving into fashion

Dubai label Minimalist reimagines Emirati khoos weaving in handcrafted luxury handbags
Dubai-based luxury label Minimalist marked its tenth anniversary on Saturday with the unveiling of two new handbag designs at a private Emirati Women's Day celebration held at Al Shindagha Museum. Titled "She Is the Story," the evening drew more than 100 guests, including VIP customers, journalists and influencers, for a seated programme built around a moderated conversation, a heritage craft experience and the reveal of the new pieces.
A new chapter in a familiar material story
The two new handbags, Um Alyazia and Um Hessa, draw their inspiration from Khoos, the traditional Emirati craft of weaving. Available in Black & Tan, Taupe, Dark Brown and Flame Red, the pieces expand Minimalist's existing Khoos-inspired leather collection and were displayed alongside a curated selection of the brand's earlier handbags at the event.
The designs continue a material narrative the brand has built since its earliest days, when it introduced camel leather wallets sourced from Al Ain. As with those original pieces, every item in the new collection is handcrafted in the UAE.
Founder Ahmad Yousuf explained the thinking behind the brand's signature pattern: "Our signature pattern may read as an 'M' at first glance, but its deeper inspiration comes from Khoos weaving, one of the UAE's most treasured traditional crafts. We liked the repetition and precision of the woven patterns, and wanted to reinterpret those qualities in a way that felt contemporary rather than literal."
He also spoke to the brand's continued use of camel leather as a material choice, noting: "Camel leather is one of the materials that immediately connects our products to this region, but we never chose it simply because of its symbolism. Dense structure gives it remarkable resistance to everyday wear, and over time it develops a rich patina that makes every piece uniquely its own."
Khoos: The craft behind the collection
Both the event's theme and the new capsule take their cue from khoos, the traditional Emirati practice of weaving dried palm fronds into functional objects. It's a craft passed down through generations and still practiced today in communities where palm trees have long played a role in daily life.
That connection to Emirati heritage extends beyond material choices into how the brand names its collections. Rather than English titles, Minimalist's pieces carry Emirati women's names — among them Alyazia, Hessa, Mahra, Shamma, Maitha, Reem and Sheikha.
"Giving our designs Emirati names was always intentional," Yousuf said. "These are names many of us grew up hearing from our mothers, grandmothers, sisters and friends, so they create an immediate sense of familiarity and belonging."
Inside the evening's programme
The event opened with a welcome address tracing Minimalist's roots and growth in Dubai, followed by a short film exploring the brand's story and design philosophy.
The evening's centrepiece was a panel discussion titled "The Emirati Voices of Today," focused on identity, ambition and legacy. The conversation, moderated by [moderator name], featured Dr Suad Al Shamsi, the UAE's first Emirati female aeronautical engineer and a consultant specialising in technical projects, artificial intelligence and aviation innovation; Emirati fashion designer and influencer Amal Ibrahim; and Emirati television presenter and influencer Reem Al Kaabi.
A second film, tracing Minimalist's leather craftsmanship, preceded the unveiling of the two new handbags. The programme closed with a tribute to the artisan behind the brand's signature weaving technique, who received a commemorative trophy in recognition of their work.
Craft on display
Throughout the evening, guests were invited to explore a series of experiences set up across the museum's Community Hall. These included a live khoos weaving demonstration led by a heritage artisan, an interactive display of raw and camel leather alongside design sketches and material samples tracing the journey from concept to finished product, and a dedicated gallery showcasing Minimalist's jewellery and watch collections.
A personalisation station also drew guests, where artisans hand-painted initials in Arabic onto heart- and star-shaped leather charms. A branded photo wall and guest signboard remained active for the duration of the event, which wound down with guests continuing to explore the installations and network.