New Balance 550 review: The retro sneaker still earns its place

Retro basketball sneakers have moved well beyond a passing trend, and the New Balance 550 remains one of the strongest examples. Originally introduced in 1989 and revived in recent years, it has become a familiar sight with everything from relaxed denim to tailored casual outfits. The appeal is easy to understand. It delivers classic styling without relying on oversized logos or flashy colour schemes. Our verdict is simple: if your priority is timeless everyday style backed by solid construction, the New Balance 550 trainers are still worth buying.

Key facts

Best for: Everyday casual wear, smart casual outfits, retro sneaker fans Bottom line: A well-built leather sneaker with classic looks and dependable everyday comfort, provided you are happy with firmer cushioning.

What you get

Rather than chasing lightweight performance, the 550 focuses on everyday wear. The materials feel substantial, and the overall finish reflects the model's heritage as a court shoe that has successfully transitioned into a lifestyle favourite.

The outsole uses a durable rubber tread inspired by classic basketball shoes, providing reliable grip on pavements, shopping malls and indoor flooring. Real leather construction also gives the upper a more premium feel than many synthetic alternatives in the same category, while contributing to the shoe's long term durability according to independent testing.

Branding remains understated. The familiar "N" logo sits neatly on the side, complemented by subtle New Balance details on the tongue and heel. That clean presentation makes the 550 particularly versatile. White-based colourways, including white and black combinations like this version, work comfortably with jeans, chinos, shorts or relaxed tailoring.

The New Balance 550 stays close to its original late 1980s basketball design. It uses a premium leather upper with layered panels that give the shoe its distinctive retro appearance. Perforations across the midfoot improve airflow, while padded collars and tongues add support around the ankle. A sturdy rubber cupsole sits beneath an EVA foam midsole, offering stability instead of the soft, highly cushioned feel found in many modern running inspired sneakers.

How it performs

The biggest strength of the New Balance 550 is balance. It combines classic styling with dependable everyday practicality. Independent reviewers consistently praise the quality of the leather upper and the durability of the overall construction, particularly around high wear areas such as the toe box.

Comfort is slightly different from what many shoppers expect from New Balance's running range. The EVA midsole provides support rather than a soft, highly cushioned ride. For daily commuting, shopping trips and casual weekends, that firmer feel offers stability underfoot. Those expecting the plush cushioning found in models such as the 990 or 2002R should understand that the 550 follows a very different design philosophy rooted in vintage basketball footwear. Community feedback regularly highlights this distinction.

Sizing deserves attention before ordering. Most reviewers agree the shoe runs true to length, although the fit across the forefoot can feel snug, particularly during the first few wears. The leather upper gradually softens with use, but shoppers with wider feet may prefer trying a half size larger if they are between sizes. Buyers with standard or narrower feet are generally well served by their usual size.