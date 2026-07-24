Hoka Clifton review: The cushioned running shoe explained

Max cushioned running shoes continue to dominate road running, with more runners choosing comfort over outright speed for daily training. Hoka's Clifton series helped shape that movement, and the Clifton 10 pushes the idea even further with more cushioning underfoot than previous versions. The result is a shoe that prioritises easy miles and long term comfort. For runners looking for a dependable daily trainer rather than a race day specialist, it remains one of the strongest options in its class.