Hoka Clifton review: The cushioned running shoe explained

The Clifton 10 continues Hoka's focus on plush comfort for daily training.
Max cushioned running shoes continue to dominate road running, with more runners choosing comfort over outright speed for daily training. Hoka's Clifton series helped shape that movement, and the Clifton 10 pushes the idea even further with more cushioning underfoot than previous versions. The result is a shoe that prioritises easy miles and long term comfort. For runners looking for a dependable daily trainer rather than a race day specialist, it remains one of the strongest options in its class.
Best for: Daily road running, recovery runs and long walks
Bottom line: A plush, stable trainer that favours comfort and smooth transitions over speed.
The Hoka Clifton 10 builds on a familiar formula instead of reinventing it. It uses a compression moulded EVA midsole with a higher stack than the previous generation, giving runners more impact protection while maintaining the brand's signature rocker shape. According to Hoka, the updated geometry is designed to encourage smoother heel to toe transitions during relaxed road runs.
An engineered jacquard mesh upper wraps the foot while allowing airflow, with extra padding around the heel collar to improve comfort on longer outings. The updated fit is slightly roomier than earlier Clifton models, particularly through the forefoot, which should suit runners who previously found the series a little narrow. Wide versions are also available.
Underneath, strategically placed rubber sections cover the areas that see the most wear, helping extend outsole life without adding unnecessary weight. Reflective details improve visibility for early morning or evening runs, a practical touch for runners training before sunrise or after sunset.
The Clifton 10 remains a neutral running shoe rather than a stability model, making it best suited to runners with a natural gait who want generous cushioning for everyday mileage.
The biggest story is the ride. Independent testing by RTINGS found that the Clifton 10 delivers excellent impact protection, with a noticeably softer landing than previous versions thanks to its taller midsole. It absorbs road shock well, making it particularly comfortable for easy runs, recovery sessions and longer distances where fatigue becomes a factor.
Instead of chasing maximum energy return, Hoka sticks with a traditional EVA foam. That means the Clifton 10 feels smooth rather than springy. Faster runners looking for an energetic push at tempo pace may prefer shoes built around newer foam compounds, but many everyday runners will appreciate the predictable feel during steady efforts. RTINGS also notes that the wide platform contributes to reassuring stability despite the increased stack height.
Weight remains competitive for a highly cushioned trainer, although it is slightly heavier than the Clifton 9 because of the added foam. In practice, the difference is unlikely to matter during comfortable training runs where cushioning takes priority over outright pace.
For UAE runners, the breathable mesh upper is one of the shoe's strongest features. Hot weather places extra demands on footwear, especially during long summer runs, and the open mesh construction helps improve airflow around the foot. While no road shoe completely eliminates heat build up, the Clifton's upper compares well with many similarly cushioned trainers.
Durability also looks solid for daily use. Rubber reinforcement in key contact zones helps slow outsole wear, while the EVA midsole is designed to withstand regular training. RTINGS found that although the cushioning gradually becomes less protective over very long distances compared with newer premium foams, it remains comfortable for the type of everyday mileage the Clifton is designed to handle.
Plush cushioning that reduces road impact during daily runs
Smooth rocker geometry encourages relaxed running rhythm
Breathable engineered mesh upper suited to warm conditions
Wider fit improves comfort for a broader range of runners
The Clifton 10 suits runners who value comfort above outright speed. It is an excellent match for beginners building weekly mileage, experienced runners looking for a recovery shoe, or anyone spending long hours on their feet. Walkers will also appreciate its soft, stable platform.
Those looking for an aggressive tempo shoe or a highly responsive race day trainer may prefer a model with more energetic foam and a lighter feel.
The Clifton remains one of Hoka's defining shoes because it stays focused on its purpose. The tenth generation does not chase every new running trend. Instead, it delivers what many runners actually need, dependable comfort for everyday kilometres.
Its generous cushioning, smooth ride and breathable upper make it particularly appealing for runners training through the UAE's warmer months, where comfort quickly becomes more important than shaving a few seconds from every kilometre. While newer premium foams offer greater bounce, the Clifton 10 answers with consistency and confidence on daily runs.
If your priority is logging comfortable road miles rather than chasing personal bests every weekend, this is an easy shoe to recommend.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.