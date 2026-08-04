Crocs review: The Classic Clog still earns its place as summer's go to sandal

Warm weather always brings the Crocs Classic Clog back into focus. Beaches, shopping malls, airports and cafés across the UAE fill with the familiar silhouette, and there is a good reason for that. The Classic Clog remains one of the easiest casual shoes to wear through the hottest months of the year, thanks to its lightweight build and fuss free design. It is not the answer to every occasion, but for everyday summer comfort it continues to justify its popularity more than two decades after its debut.