Birkenstock Arizona review: Why the cult classic still earns its reputation

Few sandals have managed to stay relevant across generations like the Birkenstock Arizona
Fashion trends come and go, yet this simple two strap design continues to appear everywhere, from city streets to holiday wardrobes. The appeal goes beyond style. Its signature cork footbed and supportive design have built a loyal following among people who prioritise comfort as much as appearance. The verdict is straightforward: if you're prepared for a short break in period, the Arizona remains one of the strongest everyday sandals you can buy.
Best for: Everyday casual wear, travel and long periods of walking
Bottom line: A durable sandal with excellent support that rewards patience during the break in period.
The Birkenstock Arizona keeps its design remarkably simple. It features two adjustable straps with metal pin buckles, allowing wearers to fine tune the fit across the foot. The version covered here uses Birko Flor, Birkenstock's synthetic upper material that is designed to resemble leather while remaining easy to clean and resistant to everyday wear.
Underneath sits the feature that has made the Arizona famous: an anatomically shaped cork latex footbed. According to Birkenstock, this construction includes a deep heel cup, longitudinal arch support on both sides of the foot, a raised toe grip and transverse arch support to help distribute pressure naturally while walking. The cork layer is paired with a suede footbed lining, while the outsole uses lightweight EVA to provide cushioning and flexibility.
Everything about the sandal is intended to encourage a natural walking position rather than relying on thick foam cushioning. The cork gradually adapts to the shape of the wearer's foot over time, creating a more personalised fit the longer it is worn. That philosophy has barely changed in decades, which explains why older models still look remarkably similar to current versions.
The Arizona's biggest strength is support. Unlike many flat sandals, the footbed actively supports the arch and stabilises the heel, making it a comfortable option for long days on your feet once the sandals have moulded to your shape. Reviews consistently point to the footbed as the model's defining advantage, while Good Housekeeping also highlights Birkenstock's contoured construction as a benchmark for supportive sandals.
That support comes with one important caveat. The break in period is real. The cork footbed feels firm when new and can take several days, or even a couple of weeks with regular wear, before it begins to conform comfortably to your foot. Many long term owners describe this adjustment as worthwhile, but it does require patience.
The Birko Flor upper also makes practical sense for UAE buyers. It is easier to wipe clean than suede or untreated leather after exposure to dust or sand, while the EVA outsole keeps overall weight low for everyday use. The sandals are well suited to warm weather, although the cork footbed should not be regularly soaked with water, making them better for dry city walks than poolside use.
Sizing deserves attention before ordering online. Birkenstock recommends leaving a small amount of space around the toes and heel rather than aiming for a tight fit. The adjustable straps help accommodate different foot shapes, but people between sizes may benefit from checking the brand's sizing guide carefully before purchasing.
Anatomically shaped cork footbed that gradually adapts to your foot
Excellent arch support for extended everyday walking
Durable Birko Flor upper that is simple to clean
Timeless design that works with casual wardrobes year after year
The Arizona suits anyone looking for a supportive everyday sandal that can comfortably handle regular walking, travel and warm weather wear. It also makes sense for shoppers who value durability over following short lived fashion trends.
Those expecting instant softness straight out of the box may prefer sandals with thicker foam cushioning, since the Arizona asks for a little patience before reaching its best comfort level.
The Birkenstock Arizona has earned its reputation over decades because it focuses on fundamentals rather than fashion gimmicks. The supportive cork footbed, simple construction and durable materials create a sandal that continues to appeal to new buyers while keeping long time fans loyal.
Its famous comfort does not arrive immediately, and that short break in period is worth knowing before you order. Once the footbed has adapted to your stride, though, the Arizona delivers the stable, supportive feel that has made it one of the most recognisable sandals in the world.
For shoppers who spend long hours on their feet and want a sandal that balances comfort with understated style, the Arizona remains an easy recommendation.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.