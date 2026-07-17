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Saudi Arabia enters hottest stretch of summer

Jamrat Al Qaydh brings weeks of extreme heat, hot winds and rising humidity

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Saudi Arabia enters hottest stretch of summer
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Thursday entered the period known as “Jamrat Al Qaydh”, traditionally regarded as the most intense phase of the summer, when temperatures across much of the kingdom approach their annual peaks.

The period, which typically begins in mid-July and lasts until early August, is expected to bring several weeks of searing heat, hot winds and elevated humidity, particularly in coastal areas.

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According to the Saudi Press Agency, Burjas Al Falih, a member of the Afaq Astronomy Society, said that Thursday marked the effective beginning of Jamrat Al Qaydh and coincided with the first day of the second Gemini period, known as Al Han’ah.

Al Han’ah lasts for 13 days and is considered the fourth astronomical phase of the summer season under the traditional calendar used to track seasonal and climatic changes.

Jamrat Al Qaydh is also popularly known as “Tabbakh Al Tamr”, meaning the “date cooker”, because the intense heat plays a central role in accelerating the ripening of dates and their transformation into the soft, fresh stage known as rutab.

Al Falih said the period was characterised by sharply rising temperatures and active hot winds, while coastal regions were likely to experience a noticeable increase in humidity.

He urged residents to follow official heat-safety guidance, including avoiding direct exposure to the sun during peak hours between noon and late afternoon and drinking plenty of water and other fluids.

The precautions are intended to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke as the kingdom moves through its harshest weeks of summer.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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