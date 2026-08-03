Summer road safety: Why insurance matters as much as a well-maintained car

From city commutes to GCC trips, the right policy keeps drivers safer in the heat
Stalled cars on the hard shoulder. Recovery trucks making their way through traffic. Shreds of blown tyres strewn across the road. These are familiar scenes in the UAE every summer as soaring temperatures push both drivers and their vehicles to the limit.
Extreme heat is unforgiving on cars. Tyres are more vulnerable to blowouts, batteries can fail without warning, engines are more likely to overheat, and air-conditioning systems work overtime just to keep journeys bearable.
Before summer sets in, most motorists service their cars, check the coolant, inspect the tyres and hope for a trouble-free drive. But not many think whether their insurance can meet the demands of the season.
Because when the unexpected happens, it is no longer just about getting the car moving again. It's about getting everyone to safety quickly, avoiding hours stranded in the heat, and knowing help is only a phone call away.
"Insurance becomes most valuable at the moment the unexpected happens," explains Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. "During the summer, when extreme heat can increase the risk of breakdowns, tyre-related incidents and longer roadside delays, drivers need to know that their policy provides the right level of support."
Instead of focusing solely on the premium, Babur says motorists should understand exactly what their policy covers. Roadside assistance, agency repairs and dependable claims support are all features that can prove invaluable when something goes wrong.
The advice comes at a time when vehicle safety is even more critical. High temperatures can increase tyre pressure, making damaged or underinflated tyres more susceptible to failure. Regular checks of tyre condition and pressure, along with coolant, engine oil and battery health, are among the most effective ways to reduce the risk of heat-related breakdowns.
However, preparation should also extend beyond the vehicle. Before setting out on a long drive or road trip, make sure roadside assistance is active. Verify that the policy includes towing, emergency recovery services and battery support.
If a vehicle breaks down on a highway, experts advise pulling over to the shoulder if possible, switching on hazard lights, staying away from moving traffic and calling for professional assistance rather than attempting repairs in the extreme heat.
For many UAE residents, summer also means road trips to neighbouring countries such as Oman. Before crossing the border, it is worth checking whether the insurance policy includes GCC coverage, as standard car insurance may not automatically extend beyond the UAE.
Likewise, drivers of newer vehicles may benefit from agency repair cover, ensuring repairs are carried out by manufacturer-approved workshops using genuine parts.
For Babur, the conversation around insurance is ultimately about preparedness. Insurance, he says, should provide confidence that support will be readily available when plans go awry. That starts with removing the guesswork and understanding what's included in a policy long before it's ever needed.
"Trust isn't something you can shortcut; it's earned every time we help a customer through a claim, a renewal or even a question they weren't sure how to ask," he emphasises.
As temperatures continue to rise, staying safe on the road doesn’t end with checking tyre pressure or topping up coolant. It's about preparing for the unexpected. Because while no driver plans for a breakdown, having the right car insurance in place can turn a stressful roadside emergency into a manageable delay and help ensure everyone gets home safely.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.