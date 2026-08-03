Summer road safety: Why insurance matters as much as a well-maintained car

Stalled cars on the hard shoulder. Recovery trucks making their way through traffic. Shreds of blown tyres strewn across the road. These are familiar scenes in the UAE every summer as soaring temperatures push both drivers and their vehicles to the limit.

Extreme heat is unforgiving on cars. Tyres are more vulnerable to blowouts, batteries can fail without warning, engines are more likely to overheat, and air-conditioning systems work overtime just to keep journeys bearable.

Before summer sets in, most motorists service their cars, check the coolant, inspect the tyres and hope for a trouble-free drive. But not many think whether their insurance can meet the demands of the season.

Because when the unexpected happens, it is no longer just about getting the car moving again. It's about getting everyone to safety quickly, avoiding hours stranded in the heat, and knowing help is only a phone call away.

"Insurance becomes most valuable at the moment the unexpected happens," explains Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. "During the summer, when extreme heat can increase the risk of breakdowns, tyre-related incidents and longer roadside delays, drivers need to know that their policy provides the right level of support."