Speaking to Gulf News, Gulf Craft Group CEO Erwin Bamps said perceptions of UAE manufacturing have changed dramatically over the past two decades.

"Twenty years ago, we were standing in the big yacht shows of the world... we had to also be an ambassador for the Middle East, for the manufacturing industry in the Middle East, and for Dubai," he said.

"Today... people are having an expectation simply because you're coming out of the Emirates. Now if you live and work in the UAE and you go outside, you must have a story to tell."

The comments come as luxury yacht builders continue to increase investments in the UAE, reflecting the country's growing role in high-value manufacturing and exports.