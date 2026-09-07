Dubai Municipality launches 'Athar' exhibition to celebrate Emirati women's businesses, success stories

New event hosts workshops, SME showcases and family activities until September 21
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched "Athar", an exhibition celebrating the achievements and contributions of Emirati women, as part of activities marking Emirati Women's Day.
The exhibition is being held at Hewi Nad Al Sheba from September 7 to 21, 2026.
The name Athar, meaning "impact", captures the spirit of the initiative. Building on the UAE's continued push for women's empowerment across various fields, the exhibition showcases Emirati women's talents, businesses and success stories, while offering them a platform to reach wider segments of the community.
Athar brings together small and medium enterprises along with home-based businesses in an integrated community space that blends entrepreneurship with learning and entertainment.
The idea is to give participating businesses and home-grown talents room to showcase their creativity and connect with new audiences.
Around 250 participants are expected to take part in a series of interactive workshops held as part of the exhibition.
The programme welcomes children, adults, women, senior citizens and People of Determination, with sessions covering fashion design, perfume making, handicrafts, woodworking and other creative fields.
A dedicated perfume-making workshop for senior citizens is also being held in collaboration with the Community Development Authority.
Eman Al Falasi, Chairperson of the Dubai Municipality Women's Council, said Athar provides an integrated community platform that brings together entrepreneurship, learning and family experiences.
She added that it gives participating businesses and home-based enterprises an opportunity to showcase their creativity and products to wider audiences, while offering visitors an engaging recreational and educational experience.
"At Dubai Municipality, we believe that investing in women's capabilities is an investment in the nation's future," Al Falasi said.
"Through Athar, we aim to highlight the impact of Emirati women's contributions and strengthen the presence of their businesses and talents, supporting their role in building a more prosperous and sustainable society and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."
Athar is open to visitors from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays and from 5pm to 11pm on weekends. Combining entrepreneurship, learning and community participation, the exhibition highlights the ongoing contribution of Emirati women to their communities, while creating fresh opportunities for local businesses and talents to reach new audiences.