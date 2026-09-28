How Emirati women are shaping the UAE’s future

There are many ways to tell the story of Emirati women. It can be told through the progress of a nation that invested early in their education and advancement, through the positions of responsibility they hold today, or through their achievements across fields central to the UAE’s development and future. But there is another part of that story that is not always as visible. It is found in the way Emirati women have shaped families and communities, served their country and supported those around them, often carrying several of these responsibilities at once.