UAE launches 'Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation' charter to empower Emirati women

The Charter further emphasises strengthening intergenerational bonds, drawing on the experience and wisdom of senior citizens, and recognising their contributions to the nation’s development. It also highlights the importance of contributing to the preparation of conscious generations that take pride in their identity, uphold their national values and are capable of continuing the nation’s journey of development and prosperity. In addition, it calls for supporting national initiatives that enhance quality of life, reinforce social cohesion and contribute to achieving sustainable development, while continuing to follow in the footsteps of the “Mother of the Nation” and upholding the values of leadership, empowerment and national responsibility, thereby contributing to the realisation of the UAE’s vision and its aspirations for the future.