UAE launches 'Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation' charter to empower Emirati women

Initiative inspired by Sheikha Fatima’s vision to strengthen women’s leadership
Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and the “Mother of the Nation”, the Family Development Foundation has launched the “Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation” Charter, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, as a national charter for Emirati women.
The “Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation” Charter draws inspiration from the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, in empowering women and developing human potential. It embodies the values of national identity, leadership and responsibility, while reinforcing the role of Emirati women in supporting family stability and social cohesion, advancing the nation’s journey of development and achievement, and safeguarding national gains and ensuring their sustainability for future generations.
The Charter comprises eight national commitments that form the pillars of the Emirati women’s journey. These include embracing national identity and authentic Emirati values as firmly rooted principles guiding thought, behaviour and practice; striving for excellence in education, work and innovation; and contributing effectively to the nation’s comprehensive development journey and strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness. The Charter also affirms the belief that a cohesive family is the foundation of society, andpromotes the values of family stability and social cohesion, while encouraging a balanced approach between professional aspirations and family and societal responsibilities—reflecting the model of the Emirati woman who is capable of giving and achieving.
The Charter further emphasises strengthening intergenerational bonds, drawing on the experience and wisdom of senior citizens, and recognising their contributions to the nation’s development. It also highlights the importance of contributing to the preparation of conscious generations that take pride in their identity, uphold their national values and are capable of continuing the nation’s journey of development and prosperity. In addition, it calls for supporting national initiatives that enhance quality of life, reinforce social cohesion and contribute to achieving sustainable development, while continuing to follow in the footsteps of the “Mother of the Nation” and upholding the values of leadership, empowerment and national responsibility, thereby contributing to the realisation of the UAE’s vision and its aspirations for the future.
"Following the path of the Mother of the Nation."
A national charter for Emirati women.
I hereby acknowledge and pledge my commitment to the following principles:
● To make national identity and authentic Emirati values a firmly rooted guiding principle in my thinking, conduct and practices.
● To strive for excellence in education, work and innovation, and to contribute actively to the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and enhance the country’s competitiveness.
● To uphold the values of family stability and social cohesion, firmly believing that a cohesive family is the foundation of a strong society.
● To strike a balance between my professional aspirations and my family and community responsibilities, embodying the model of an Emirati woman who is capable of giving, achieving and making a meaningful contribution.
● To strengthen intergenerational bonds, draw inspiration from the experience and wisdom of senior Emirati citizens, and value their contributions to building the nation.
● To contribute to raising aware and responsible generations that take pride in their identity, remain committed to their national values, and are capable of carrying forward the UAE’s journey of development and prosperity.
● To support national initiatives that enhance quality of life, strengthen social cohesion, and contribute to achieving sustainable development.
● To continue following the path of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Emirates,” upholding the values of leadership, empowerment and national responsibility, and contributing to the realisation of the vision and future aspirations of the United Arab Emirates.