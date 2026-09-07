Gulf News and BeingShe launch She Means Business

October 23 event to see women entrepreneurs, changemakers connect, collaboration
Gulf News, in association with BeingShe, is set to host She Means Business on October 23, 2026, bringing together some of the UAE’s leading women entrepreneurs, founders, executives and changemakers for a day of conversations, networking and new opportunities.
Designed as a platform to celebrate achievement while looking firmly towards the future, She Means Business will spotlight women who are building companies, leading organisations, disrupting industries and contributing to the UAE’s rapidly evolving business landscape.
The initiative brings together the reach and credibility of the Gulf News ecosystem with BeingShe’s focus on empowering women through greater visibility, stronger networks and meaningful opportunities.
At the centre of She Means Business will be the stories and experiences of women who are making their mark across sectors. The event will feature panel discussions and conversations with business leaders and entrepreneurs, exploring the opportunities, challenges and ideas influencing women in business today.
From entrepreneurship and leadership to innovation, growth and building successful brands, the discussions will offer insights drawn from real experiences while creating opportunities for participants and audiences to learn from one another. Networking will also be an important part of the event, connecting entrepreneurs, executives, industry experts and professionals in an environment designed to encourage conversations that can develop into collaborations and business opportunities.
The women and stories at the heart of She Means Business will also find a wider platform through the She Means Business magazine, published in association with Gulf News. The publication will showcase inspiring women from across the UAE business community, with several of those featured also bringing their perspectives to the event as speakers and panellists.
The combination of print, digital and live engagement allows their stories and ideas to reach audiences in different ways, backed by the established Gulf News media ecosystem. It also gives entrepreneurs and business leaders an opportunity to move beyond simply telling their success stories to becoming part of wider conversations about leadership, ambition and the changing face of business in the UAE.
She Means Business comes at a time when women are playing an increasingly visible role across the UAE’s entrepreneurial and corporate landscape.
For established business leaders, the platform offers an opportunity to share experience and perspectives. For entrepreneurs, it creates new avenues for visibility and connection. And for women at earlier stages of their careers and business journeys, it offers access to ideas and experiences that can inspire their next move.
Ultimately, She Means Business is about bringing those different journeys together — celebrating how far women in business have come while opening conversations about where they go next.
On October 23, the spotlight will be on women with ideas, ambition and businesses that are helping shape the future.
For more information and enquiries about the She Means Business magazine and event, visit She Means Business.