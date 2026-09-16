Gulf News and Aurex Privy launch SheOwns, a new property platform putting women at the centre of ownership decisions

New Dubai property platform puts women buyers and investors at the heart of ownership
Gulf News and Aurex Privy are launching SheOwns, a new property platform designed to help women navigate property ownership with greater clarity, knowledge and confidence. Its flagship experience, SheOwns | The Property Show, will take place in Dubai on 31 October 2026, bringing together selected developers, property experts, buyers and investors in one environment.
The initiative is supported by BeingShe, bringing its community and focus on women’s participation, leadership and empowerment to the SheOwns programme.
With a strong UAE-first focus, SheOwns will place particular emphasis on Emirati women, expatriate women, families and their role in property ownership, investment and wealth creation.
Participating real estate developers will be invited to create selected purchase opportunities for SheOwns participants, which may include flexible payment structures, selected inventory privileges, fee concessions, upgrades and other preferential terms, subject to individual developer offerings and applicable regulations.
Vijay Vaghela, CEO, Gulf News: “SheOwns brings together property opportunities, buyers and investors on a trusted platform, while giving greater focus to the growing role of women in the UAE property market. Our partnership with Aurex Privy combines Gulf News’ media reach with real estate expertise to create meaningful value for both buyers and developers.”
Gaurav Sharma, Founder & CEO, Aurex Privy: “SheOwns was born from a simple idea: women should have access not only to property opportunities, but to the knowledge and clarity required to evaluate them properly. We want to create an environment where women can ask better questions, compare opportunities and make property decisions with greater confidence and purpose.”
Aparna Bajpai, Co-founder, Aurex Privy & Founder, BeingShe: “For us, SheOwns is not about telling women what they should buy. It is about creating a space where they can learn, ask questions, hear different perspectives and make decisions that are right for them. Ownership becomes more meaningful when it begins with understanding.”
SheOwns will extend beyond developers to relevant businesses across the property ownership ecosystem, including banking and mortgages, home finance, insurance, interiors and home solutions, technology, property services and wealth management.
Selected partners may participate through category association, educational sessions, speaking opportunities, branded content, audience engagement and other approved formats. This broader ecosystem will allow visitors to explore different aspects of property ownership and investment in one environment.
Being part of this unique first-of-its-kind initiative for Emirati & Expat women, This is an opportunity to be among the first developers to join the platform, gain meaningful visibility, engage directly with a relevant investor audience and showcase not only your projects, but the leadership, vision and philosophy behind your brand.
Depending on participation arrangements, opportunities may include exhibition presence, Gulf News print and digital visibility, developer profiles, special editorial features, social content, speaking opportunities, investor engagement and selected strategic brand partnerships.
Importantly, SheOwns is designed to extend beyond the exhibition through the development of an ongoing community of women property investors.
The community will allow women at different stages of their property journey to exchange knowledge, share experiences and build relationships with investors, property professionals and developers.
Members will have opportunities to access property education, market insights, investor networking, selected developer opportunities and conversations with industry leaders. It will also give participating developers a continuing channel to understand the evolving priorities of women buyers.
The SheOwns initiative will also be supported editorially by a dedicated real estate Magazine edition, bringing together influential voices from the UAE real estate sector.
Selected founders, owners and CEOs of leading real estate companies will feature alongside senior leadership from major developers, offering perspectives on investment, development, market confidence and the future of UAE property.
The edition will also examine the growing influence of women investors and the changing expectations of today’s property buyer, extending the conversation beyond the exhibition floor. Editorial participation will be subject to selection and approval.
Developers and strategic partners interested in participating can enquire about exhibition, media, speaking, editorial, knowledge and brand partnership opportunities. Participation is subject to developer selection, verification where applicable, individual partner arrangements and available capacity.
Developer and partner enquiries: info@aurexprivy.com | www.aurexprivy.com