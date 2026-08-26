More than 200 women have been supported through the Emirati Women’s Chapter
For Shamsa Al Mheiri, empowering Emirati women is not simply about helping individuals advance in their careers. It is about creating an environment where women can grow, take on responsibility and eventually create opportunities for others.
With more than 20 years of experience, Al Mheiri is Director of the Emirati Women’s Chapter and Special Projects at PureHealth, where she leads initiatives aimed at supporting Emirati women in their personal and professional development.
Her career began in quality and excellence assessment, where she spent more than 15 years examining how organisations and individuals develop their capabilities against internationally recognised models.
“What determines whether potential becomes contribution is whether the ecosystem around you is deliberate, and whether someone in authority is willing to trust you with responsibilities,” Al Mheiri told Gulf News.
Al Mheiri was later entrusted by PureHealth’s leadership to establish the Emirati Women’s Chapter, an initiative designed to empower, inspire and develop Emirati women.
The programme has so far reached more than 200 women, with each participant working with a mentor and coach over a period of six to nine months.
The process begins by helping participants understand their strengths before identifying opportunities to turn their ambitions into meaningful contributions.
“The measure of the programme is not how many women complete it. It is how many go on to open doors for other women,” she said.
Al Mheiri said the UAE provided her with an environment that allowed her to continue her education, develop professionally and raise five children while progressing in her career.
She holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Abu Dhabi University, an Executive MBA from the University of Sharjah and a Master’s in Project Management from George Washington University.
Reflecting on the 2026 Emirati Women’s Day theme, “We Emerge Stronger and Better”, Al Mheiri said progress should not be viewed only as an individual achievement.
“Our strength has always come from a community that stands together, celebrates diversity, places responsibility in women’s hands early and champions their success,” she said.
Her advice to young Emirati women beginning their careers is simple: understand your strengths and the contribution you want to make.
“Start now, because the future is today,” she said.
Looking ahead, Al Mheiri hopes Emirati women will continue to carry forward the values of wisdom, patience and unity while adapting to change.
“Our greatest achievement will not be how far we progress alone, but how many others progress because we opened a door,” she added.