Empowering women: Why environment matters more than intent

Through years of engaging with women across different roles, sectors, and countries, I have seen determination emerge even in the most challenging circumstances. Yet lasting empowerment cannot rely only on individual resilience; it depends on institutions that create real opportunities within society. When institutions remain closely connected to the realities of people’s lives, they are better positioned to respond to their needs and provide meaningful pathways for growth. In doing so, institutions become more than administrative bodies. They act as drivers of development and anchors of societal stability.