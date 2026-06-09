Technology made everything faster. Why does life feel more expensive?

Closing this gap requires deliberate choices at every level. Policymakers must create frameworks that encourage businesses to share productivity gains more broadly — through wage growth, competitive pricing, and investment in public goods such as affordable housing and education. Regulators should scrutinise markets where technology has consolidated power in the hands of a few, limiting the competitive pressure that naturally drives prices down. Businesses themselves have a role: companies that make innovation genuinely accessible build deeper customer loyalty and more resilient long-term growth than those that capture efficiency gains purely as profit.