Technology made everything faster. Why does life feel more expensive?

Technology has transformed productivity, yet many households feel under financial pressure
Last week, I ordered groceries from my phone, paid a utility bill online, renewed a subscription in minutes, and asked an AI tool to summarise a report that would once have taken hours to read. The entire sequence took less than 15 minutes. Twenty years ago, the same tasks would have required phone calls, queues, paperwork, and considerable patience.
Technology has delivered on its promise of convenience. So why does it feel as though many of us are working harder than ever simply to maintain the same standard of living?
This is one of the great contradictions of our age. Businesses automate. Algorithms optimise. Artificial intelligence transforms entire industries. Productivity climbs. Yet housing costs surge. Education demands greater sacrifice. Healthcare bills rise. Subscription services multiply quietly across our monthly budgets. Technology has become smarter. Life has become more expensive.
At first glance, this defies economic logic. Innovation should reduce costs. Greater efficiency should translate into lower prices and higher living standards. In some areas, it certainly has — the smartphone in your pocket holds more computing power than systems that once filled entire rooms. Yet somewhere between technological progress and the consumer’s wallet, something changes.
Technology itself is rarely the reason prices remain high. Technology creates efficiencies. But it does not determine how the benefits of those efficiencies are distributed. People do.
When a company automates a process or reduces costs through technology, lower prices are only one possible outcome. Another is higher profitability. Another is stronger shareholder returns. Technology creates value. Human decisions — by businesses, investors, regulators, and policymakers — determine where that value flows. This distinction matters because it challenges the most widely held assumption of the digital age: that efficiency automatically creates affordability. It does not.
Consider artificial intelligence. AI promises extraordinary productivity gains. Yet many AI-powered products enter the market at premium prices. A similar pattern appears in sustainability: environmentally responsible products often command a premium despite advances in production methods. Meanwhile, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and rising labor costs continue to push prices higher across the board. Technology may improve efficiency, but it cannot eliminate every economic headwind.
For decades, we have measured advancement through productivity gains, market capitalisation, and innovation indices. These indicators matter. But ordinary people measure progress differently: Can they afford a home? Educate their children without debt? Absorb an unexpected financial shock? If innovation accelerates while affordability remains under pressure, then economic success and lived experience begin to diverge.
History offers an important lesson. The technologies that transformed societies most profoundly were not the most sophisticated — they were the ones that became accessible. Electricity changed lives because it reached ordinary households. The internet transformed society because access expanded beyond universities and corporations. Technology creates its greatest impact when it moves from privilege to participation.
Closing this gap requires deliberate choices at every level. Policymakers must create frameworks that encourage businesses to share productivity gains more broadly — through wage growth, competitive pricing, and investment in public goods such as affordable housing and education. Regulators should scrutinise markets where technology has consolidated power in the hands of a few, limiting the competitive pressure that naturally drives prices down. Businesses themselves have a role: companies that make innovation genuinely accessible build deeper customer loyalty and more resilient long-term growth than those that capture efficiency gains purely as profit.
Consumers, too, hold influence. Purchasing decisions, advocacy, and demand for transparency send signals that markets respond to over time. The challenge before us is no longer simply creating innovation. It is ensuring that innovation translates into broader prosperity.
Because progress should not merely make life faster, smarter, and more connected. Ultimately, people will judge progress by something far simpler: whether it makes life better. And whether it makes life more affordable.
Asma Jan Muhammad is a chartered accountant and author based in Dubai