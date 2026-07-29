Made in Russia goes global: quality, certification and trust open doors in UAE markets

The UAE is the most demanding and strategic gateway to the Middle East. Here, trust is not built on marketing promises, but on verified compliance, stable logistics, and transparent quality standards. At the same time, consumers demand more than just a product — they seek a story of origin, verified quality, and a commitment to responsibility. In the discerning UAE market, where global brands compete for attention, the national brand Made in Russia is evolving from a simple label into a robust ecosystem of certified excellence and reliability.

More than a mark on packaging, Made in Russia is an umbrella brand helping international partners identify Russian companies with certified products and clear quality standards. For the UAE, where compliance and consistency are paramount, this system serves as a practical tool for selecting reliable suppliers.

The timing is important. Economic cooperation between Russia and the UAE has been expanding rapidly. In 2025, bilateral trade volume reached about $12 billion (Dh44 billion), according to the UAE Embassy in Moscow. Crucially, this growth is increasingly fuelled by non-resource exports. Supported by developing direct logistics corridors and optimised trade routes, Russian suppliers are meeting a growing demand from the GCC for diversified and resilient supply chains. For UAE businesses, this translates into concrete value: access to a wider pool of alternative suppliers in sectors ranging from food security and consumer goods to healthcare technologies, industrial manufacturing, digital solutions, and halal-certified products.

Behind this expanding commercial bridge is a simple idea: Russian exports are no longer perceived only through the lens of raw materials or traditional categories. More companies are entering international markets with finished products, brands, technologies and consumer stories. Made in Russia helps organise this presence under a single national quality framework.

Made in Russia as a quality ecosystem

The programme brings together certification, international exhibitions, business missions, trade festivals, marketing support and a multilingual digital platform. For UAE distributors, retailers, importers and institutional buyers, this means easier access to verified Russian suppliers. For Russian companies, it creates a clearer route to markets where quality, transparency and long-term reliability are essential.

Certification is one of the most important parts of this system. Under the Made in Russia framework, voluntary certification confirms product origin, quality, the reliability of the manufacturer and the company’s readiness to operate internationally. The programme now covers more than 2,500 Russian enterprises and includes over 35,000 certified product positions, forming a broad catalogue of goods that can be presented to foreign partners with a stronger quality reference.

For the UAE, this matters because the market is both open and highly demanding. Products here need more than attractive packaging. They need compliance, stable supply, clear documentation and a quality story that is understandable to business partners and end consumers. Certification under the national brand gives buyers an additional point of orientation: it shows that the product is connected to a recognised export support system and has passed through a quality confirmation process.

Quality now encompasses safety, sustainability, and traceability. The brand communicates these values, meeting the Gulf’s increasing interest in natural ingredients, halal compliance, and eco-conscious manufacturing.

This broader quality logic is visible across many Russian brands already working with international markets. Among companies whose products are associated with the Made in Russia framework are SPLAT Global, Sveza Group, LLC Resurs with its Uvelka brand, Leber, Progress with its FrutoNanny brand, Mistral Trading, Soyuzpishcheprom, Miratorg, Geltek, LIBREDERM, ResedaOdor and others. Their product categories are different — from oral care, baby food and playground equipment to grains, premium agrifood, skincare and professional personal care — but they share one common point: verified quality and export readiness become part of their international positioning.

From certification to consumer confidence

For UAE consumers, this is not only about discovering new Russian goods. It is also about understanding them more easily. When a product appears under a national umbrella brand, it becomes more eligible: the buyer can connect it with a country of origin, a producer, a quality system and a broader industrial culture. In a market full of international choices, such signals help reduce uncertainty.

This is evident in retail and e-commerce, where Russian food, cosmetics, and halal products are becoming staples in digital baskets and on supermarket shelves across the Gulf.

The digital gateway, Madeinrussia.com, supports this growth. Available in six languages, including Arabic and English, it serves as a practical navigation tool for the Middle Eastern business community.

Physical presence remains just as important. Russian national pavilions and companies have been actively represented at major regional exhibitions, including Gulfood, GITEX Global, The Big 5, WETEX and ADIPEC. These events are not only showcases; they are places where buyers, distributors, technology providers and manufacturers test whether a product can truly fit the Gulf market. In 2026, the programme is continuing this strategy through participation in specialised events across food, interiors, energy, construction, technology and digital economy sectors.

To further strengthen this offline presence, the Made in Russia initiative has introduced dedicated fairs. In February 2025, the first such fair was held in Abu Dhabi, bringing the brand to life in a dynamic, multi-format environment. For five days, 80 manufacturers from 30 Russian regions showcased their products directly to local consumers and business partners. The event combined retail sales of food, cosmetics, and handicrafts with a rich cultural programme of master classes, folk performances, and children's activities. Crucially, it also served as a platform for B2B meetings, enabling Russian exporters to build relationships with distributors, retailers, and institutional buyers in the UAE.

Such festivals are vital because they create a direct dialogue between producers and the market. They demonstrate that Made in Russia is not an abstract label, but a tangible experience of quality, tradition, and reliability. The success of this format — which has already led to significant contracts across multiple countries — underscores that personal interaction and cultural resonance are key to building lasting trust in the region.

The UAE as a strategic platform for the GCC

The UAE’s regional role makes it especially important. It is not only a large consumer market but also a logistical, retail, and business hub for the wider GCC and the Middle East and North Africa. A product that builds trust in the Emirates can gain visibility among distributors and professional buyers across multiple markets simultaneously. For Russian exporters, this makes the UAE a strategic platform rather than a single destination.

Ultimately, the Made in Russia initiative is evolving into a strategic bridge rather than just a marketing label. By providing standardised quality benchmarks and streamlined market access, it reduces due diligence friction for UAE importers while offering Russian manufacturers a clear pathway to the Middle East. As trade ties deepen, this structured approach to export promotion will remain a key factor in building resilient, long-term B2B partnerships between the two economies.