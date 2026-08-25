Justice Omar Al Mheiri reflects on the growing role of Emirati women in law
Emirati women have moved from being underrepresented in leadership positions to playing a major role across the UAE’s justice sector, according to Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of DIFC Courts.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News for Emirati Women’s Day, Al Mheiri reflected on the changes he has witnessed since joining DIFC Courts at the start of its operations in 2005.
“When I joined this institution in 2005, Emirati women were far less represented in leadership roles. Today, women make up the majority of our team, and Emirati women lead major parts of our Court, making us a stronger organisation,” he said.
Al Mheiri began his career as a prosecutor before becoming a judge within Dubai Courts. He joined DIFC Courts in 2005 and said each stage of his career shaped his approach to building public confidence in the justice system.
“As a prosecutor, then as a judge within the Dubai Courts, I learned that a system earns public confidence one case at a time,” he said.
Joining DIFC Courts from its early days showed him that such confidence must also be built into the institution itself.
He said Dubai’s ambition to become a global financial hub required a legal system that international businesses could recognise and trust.
DIFC Courts supports UAE and international businesses by resolving commercial disputes efficiently and in line with international best practices, he added.
Reflecting on this year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme, “We Emerge Stronger and Better,” Al Mheiri said it applies not only to individuals but also to institutions.
“The people who led major parts of that growth, many of them Emirati women, embody that theme,” he said.
His advice to Emirati women seeking to progress within the justice sector is to focus on gaining experience and understanding how institutions work rather than concentrating solely on job titles.
“Choose substance over title,” he said.
“Some of the most capable people I have worked alongside spent years in the registry, operations or case management before ever leading a directorate, and that grounding made them sharper leaders.”
Looking ahead, Al Mheiri said the next step is to ensure Emirati women continue to have opportunities to reach senior positions across the justice sector.
“My view is straightforward: we must continue to create clear pathways for Emirati women to lead institutions and to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”