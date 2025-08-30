Emirati Women’s Day: Fatima Al Ali to represent 28 women free of charge in symbolic legal drive

Programme aims to ease the financial burden of litigation for women
Dubai: Emirati lawyer Fatima Al Ali has announced that she will represent 28 women in court without charge, launching an initiative she calls “28 Free Cases” to coincide with Emirati Women’s Day.
The programme, unveiled at the Women Lawyers Forum in the Eastern Region, organized by the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal, aims to ease the financial burden of litigation for women in cases ranging from family and labor disputes to criminal proceedings.
Al Ali said the choice of the number 28 was deliberate, marking August 28, the date the nation observes Emirati Women’s Day each year.
“This initiative is my way of giving back to the country and reflecting the status of Emirati women in society,” she said, adding that free access to legal representation ensures women can defend their rights effectively.
The announcement, made onstage at Fujairah University, was also intended, she said, to highlight the association’s role in empowering female lawyers and promoting equality in the justice system.
The forum brought together prominent lawyers and academics.
Attorney Kifah Al Zaabi noted that women’s empowerment is a pillar of national development, emphasizing the importance of balancing professional ambitions with family and civic responsibilities.
Another lawyer, Nora Al Hajri thanked Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation” for laying the foundation for women’s progress through decades of advocacy and support.
Speakers stressed that Emirati women today play leading roles in law, education, health, science, space, and public service, achievements that they said reflect the country’s conviction that women are indispensable partners in nation-building.
The event concluded with interventions by academics Maliha Al Mazmi and Aisha Al Suraidi, who described the day’s celebrations as both recognition of past achievements and a statement of confidence in women’s future contributions.
