Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Emirati women on their day

Vice President underlined Emirati women’s key role in the nation’s journey of development
Dubai: The UAE today is celebrating Emirati Women’s Day, which was launched was founded by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation” in 2015.
In an inspiring message on his official X account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, underlined Emirati women’s key role in the nation’s journey of development.
“Today, the UAE and its people celebrate Emirati Women’s Day. We also mark 50 years of the nation’s journey of empowering women. We celebrate a new vision as well launched by the Mother of the Nation to guide women’s progress for the next 50 years.” “We honour women as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives. We honour them as the maker of generations, the instiller of values, and the partner in the journey of development. We honour them as the soul of the nation, the homeland of the soul, the companion on the path, and the maker of change,” the Vice President added.
