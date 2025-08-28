GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Emirati women on their day

Vice President underlined Emirati women’s key role in the nation’s journey of development

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Dubai Media Office/X

Dubai: The UAE today is celebrating Emirati Women’s Day, which was launched was founded by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation” in 2015.

In an inspiring message on his official X account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, underlined Emirati women’s key role in the nation’s journey of development.

“Today, the UAE and its people celebrate Emirati Women’s Day. We also mark 50 years of the nation’s journey of empowering women. We celebrate a new vision as well launched by the Mother of the Nation to guide women’s progress for the next 50 years.” “We honour women as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives. We honour them as the maker of generations, the instiller of values, and the partner in the journey of development. We honour them as the soul of the nation, the homeland of the soul, the companion on the path, and the maker of change,” the Vice President added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirati Women's Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council

Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Emirati women

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Mohamed: Emirati women crucial for UAE progress

3m read
How Emirati women are defining the future of the UAE

How Emirati women are defining the future of the UAE

5m read
Dubai Crown Prince recalls his first day at school

Dubai Crown Prince recalls his first day at school

1m read