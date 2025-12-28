Celebrating heritage, identity and family at Dubai’s Ghamran Camp
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended today "Ghamran Camp", a unique initiative that brings together fathers and sons in a hands-on experience designed to strengthen family bonds, instill national identity, and pass on cultural heritage between generations.
Accompanied by his son Rashid and daughter Sheikha, Sheikh Hamdan explored the diverse programs and activities being offered by the camp where he witnessed firsthand how the camp fosters interaction between fathers and sons, reinforcing Emirati values, teamwork, and self-reliance.
In a post shared on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan published a video of his visit to the camp, showing heartfelt moments of Emirati fathers and children engaging in traditional skills and group activities, reflecting the spirit of togetherness, pride in heritage, and the timeless values that shape the identity of the UAE.
Ghamran Camp is a heritage initiative that brings together fathers and sons to share an authentic desert experience in Dubai. Free from technology, participants reconnect with the spirit of simplicity and the enduring values of Emirati family life.
Through traditional activities such as shooting, falconry, camel harnessing, and palm tree harvesting, the camp introduces children to traditions that define the Emirati identity.
It also provides children aged 6 to 12 with an opportunity to learn essential skills and instill in them the authentic Emirati values and tradition.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox