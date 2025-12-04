Gulf News Impact: Sheikh Hamdan spotlights Dubai kids’ viral National Day song, wins hearts across the UAE

Crown Prince shares young stars’ song — a fun, playful anthem celebrating Dubai’s spirit
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has once again demonstrated his deep bond with the community — this time by highlighting the story of two Dubai-born girls whose heartwarming UAE National Day song has won hearts across the nation.
The Crown Prince’s recognition, shared with his 17.2 million Instagram followers, sent a wave of joy across the community, turning the girls’ simple creative dream into a cherished moment of national pride.
The gesture came shortly after Sheikh Hamdan offered his followers a look at the massive UAE flag that became a major highlight of this year’s Dubai Run — a moment also featured in his video showcasing the world’s largest free run. The post reflected his continued commitment to celebrating community spirit and national pride, setting the perfect backdrop for the children’s touching tribute to Dubai.
After the story appeared in Gulf News, it quickly gained widespread traction across social media, further amplifying the children’s voices and the heartfelt message behind their song. Readers shared the article across platforms, helping the video gain even more visibility.
The coverage played a key role in pushing the story into the national spotlight — ultimately contributing to the moment when Sheikh Hamdan acknowledged the young girls’ heartfelt National Day message.
The young duo’s debut children’s song, Welcome to Dubai, has been spreading rapidly online. The playful track celebrates friendship, fun, and the vibrant energy of the city they proudly call home. Their video, posted by blogger @asiya.sab, captures the girls performing with cheerful confidence during the UAE National Day festivities.
Their innocent message to Sheikh Hamdan — expressing their gratitude and love for Dubai — resonated widely. Their dream came true when their clip was featured on the Crown Prince’s Instagram Stories.
In her caption, the blogger penned an emotional plea:
“Please help us make sure their little voices are not lost… Our children were born here in Dubai — a city of inspiration, kindness, and endless opportunities. Their biggest dream is for you to notice them one day.”
The video shows the girls addressing Sheikh Hamdan directly:
“Hi Sheikh Hamdan… we created the song ‘Dubai Kid’. I was born in Dubai… We love this country. Thank you for everything. Happy National Day.”
Their sincerity and enthusiasm struck a chord with residents — and ultimately with the Crown Prince himself.
The young stars also released another clip of themselves dancing with friends against Dubai’s iconic skyline. Children from the UAE, Russia, India, Germany, Lebanon, and Ukraine appear in the video, reflecting the city’s multicultural fabric and the unity that defines Dubai.
The blogger encouraged parents to nurture their children’s creative pursuits, sharing how she learned everything from obtaining filming permits to recording music to help bring the girls’ dream project to life.
Sheikh Hamdan’s recognition goes far beyond a simple repost — it reinforces Dubai’s commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and celebrating the voices of its youngest residents. His social media presence often highlights inspiring community moments, and this heartwarming children’s tribute now joins that list.
From sharing nostalgic glimpses and patriotic moments with millions online to uplifting young talents, Sheikh Hamdan continues to bring the community closer through his platform.
And for these two Dubai-born girls, being noticed by the Crown Prince has transformed their simple National Day song into a memory they will proudly cherish for years to come.
