Heartfelt message to Sheikh Hamdan: Dubai-born kids steal hearts with viral UAE National Day song

Their debut song “Welcome to Dubai” celebrates friendship, fun, and the city’s spirit.
A heartwarming video of two young Dubai-born girls has taken social media by storm during the UAE National Day celebrations. Their debut children’s song, “Welcome to Dubai,” celebrates the city they proudly call home and has quickly gone viral.
The clip also carries a heartfelt message to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, showing the girls’ love and pride for their city.
The song is a playful, uplifting anthem of friendship, fun, and Dubai’s vibrant spirit, capturing the joy, unity, and imagination of growing up in a cosmopolitan city.
The clip, shared by blogger @asiya.sab, features the girls performing their debut song, spreading positivity and celebrating the diversity and energy of the city they love.
In her Instagram caption, the blogger wrote:
“Please help us make sure their little voices are not lost — Your Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Our children were born here in Dubai — a city of inspiration, kindness, and endless opportunities. Their first children’s song about Dubai, called ‘Welcome to Dubai.’ They sing about the place they proudly call home, and their biggest dream is for You to notice them one day.”
The video shows the girls addressing Sheikh Hamdan directly, saying: “Happy UAE National Day. Hi, Sheikh Hamdan, we created the song Dubai Kid. I was born in Dubai and I should tell you something. Please send this to Sheikh Hamdan. We love this country. Thank you for everything. Happy National Day.”
The young stars also shared another clip showing them and their friends dancing against Dubai’s iconic skyline, spreading joy and positivity. The blogger encouraged parents to support their children’s dreams, sharing her experience producing and filming the video:
“Dance Everyday is a children’s song that two girls dreamed about, and now their dream came true. If your child dreams of becoming a star — give them this chance! PS: now I know everything about filming; I know how to take permission, record songs, and post them on all platforms.”
“Welcome to Dubai” is a joyful tribute to friendship, fun, and the city’s cosmopolitan spirit. Featuring children from Russia, the UAE, India, Germany, Lebanon, and Ukraine, the video shows them playing, dancing, and singing together.
The lyrics follow children meeting and bonding, enjoying simple pleasures like ice cream, dancing, and imagining themselves soaring through the sky. Repeating lines such as “Best friends flying in the sky, you and I” and “Welcome to Dubai” perfectly capture the excitement and happiness of childhood in the dynamic city.
The song embodies the unity, creativity, and joy of growing up in a city that thrives on diversity and community. Through their infectious energy and heartfelt performance, the young stars of Dubai Kids have created a playful anthem that celebrates not just the city, but the dreams, friendships, and endless possibilities of its youngest generation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox