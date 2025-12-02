UAE National Day video: Students, families join ‘Voices of Unity’ in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah called on people to sing national anthem at 11 am
School students, parents and community leaders gathered at LuLu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi to celebrate Eid Al Etihad by singing the UAE National Anthem at 11am as part of the nationwide ‘Voices of Unity’ initiative.
Watch the inspiring video below:
At exactly 11 am, shoppers paused as children, mostly girls, accompanied by their parents and LuLu staff, joined their voices in unison. Wearing the national flag colours, they filled the mall with a powerful sense of patriotism and togetherness.
The initiative, launched by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, invited people across the country to sing the national anthem simultaneously to mark the occasion.
“This made me feel very proud to be in the UAE,” said a student.
“It was special because so many people were singing it together.”
Parents said the event helped reinforce national values among the younger generation. “It is a powerful way to teach children about unity and belonging,” said a parent. “They will remember this moment for a long time.”
The ‘Voices of Unity’ campaign was held across the country with patriotic fervour.
