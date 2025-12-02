UAE National Day video: Students, families join ‘Voices of Unity’ in Abu Dhabi

At exactly 11 am, shoppers paused as children, mostly girls, accompanied by their parents and LuLu staff, joined their voices in unison. Wearing the national flag colours, they filled the mall with a powerful sense of patriotism and togetherness.

The initiative, launched by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, invited people across the country to sing the national anthem simultaneously to mark the occasion.