Look: 2,000 kg cake sliced in grand UAE National Day celebration

Lulu chefs whip up a three-layer vanilla masterpiece over three days

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
A show-stopping 2,000kg cake stole the spotlight at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Ain as the UAE celebrated its 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The grand event at the Al Kuwaitat branch drew officials from Al Ain Municipality and Al Ain Police, along with families and residents eager to join the festivities.

The colossal cake, a three-layered vanilla fresh cream masterpiece crowned with cherries and fresh fruits, was crafted over three days under the expert supervision of LuLu’s regional chef Riyas Hamza and his dedicated team of 13 skilled chefs.

Every detail was carefully perfected, turning the cake into a true culinary spectacle. As the cake-cutting ceremony commenced, the air buzzed with excitement and cheers. Guests were treated not just to a feast for the eyes but also a taste of community spirit, as slices were generously shared with attendees. Smiles, selfies, and festive cheer filled the hypermarket, making it a memorable celebration for all.

