Dubai’s Festival of Cake showcases jaw-dropping creations by top chefs

Expo City Dubai comes alive with vibrant displays of cakes

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Professional chefs from across the UAE showcase intricate edible art on the opening day of the Festival of Cake at Expo City Dubai.
Festival of Cake
1/5
A Bake Off contestant unveils a stunning cake design, combining flawless technique with bold creativity at the Al Wasl Season event.
2/5
Visitors admire elaborate multi-tiered cakes crafted with precision, reflecting the high-end craftsmanship of the UAE’s master cake artists.
3/5
Expo City Dubai comes alive with vibrant displays as the Festival of Cake brings together top talents for the much-anticipated Bake Off competition.
4/5
From sculpted chocolate work to royal-icing masterpieces, chefs push creative boundaries during the opening-day showcase.
5/5
Families and food enthusiasts gather at Expo City Dubai to witness live demonstrations and explore the world of edible artistry. The Festival of Cake—running from 28 November to 2 December—lights up Al Wasl Season with daily showcases from 4 pm to midnight.

