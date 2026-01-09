The famous YouTuber is on a mission to end child labour in the cocoa industry
MrBeast is known for his engaging YouTube videos, but in recent years he's become equally recognised for his Feastables brand. Since launching in January 2022, Feastables has expanded around world – and the brand is available in the UAE.
Feastables originally launched in January 2022. MrBeast whose real name is James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, was inspired to create an accessible snack without harsh ingredients. As someone with Crohn's disease, he personally struggled to find a snack that catered to his needs.
He leveraged his YouTube presence when launching Feastables. The brand has since expanded from chocolate bars to include gummies and even chocolate milk, as well as merchandise.
According to reports, MrBeast now makes more money from Feastables than from his YouTube videos.
It has become MrBeast's mission to support the abolition of child labour in the cocoa industry.
Feastables is currently available at different UAE grocery stores, including Carrefour, Grandoise, and Lulu Hypermarket.
Feastables chocolate bars are available at a number of online retailers such as Amazon, noon, Carrefour, Grandoise, Waitrose, Lulu Hypermarket, and Talabat Market.
Depending on the size and flavour, the MrBeast chocolate bars range from AED9 to AED16.
Common flavours available in the United Arab Emirates include Almond, Peanut Butter, Milk Chocolate with Puffed Rice, and Cookies and Crème.
