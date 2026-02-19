White chocolate Knafeh in Dubai: Why the viral dessert is trending

Dubai’s viral chocolate brand unveils a white chocolate knafeh bar
Dubai: If you thought Dubai’s chocolate-knafeh obsession had peaked, think again. The viral dessert trend that dominated delivery apps and social feeds is now entering its white chocolate era and brands are racing to keep up.
It started as a knafeh-stuffed milk chocolate bar quickly became one of the most talked-about sweet treats in the city. The combination was simple but addictive: Creamy chocolate wrapped around crunchy kunafa strands and pistachio filling, inspired by the region’s beloved dessert. Now, that bestseller formula is getting a lighter, creamier twist.
Where there's a will to get chocolate...there's a way.
The brand behind the original Dubai chocolate, Fix Dessert Chocolatier is introducing a white chocolate version of its popular knafeh bar for the first time.
The headline addition is "Can't Get Knafeh Of It" in white chocolate, marking the first time FIX has released the flavour in anything other than its usual format. The knafeh bar has been a bestseller in the brand's Mini range. However, FIX is not the only brand leaning into white chocolate knafeh.
Daima has released a White Chocolate Saffron With Kunafa bar, a 100g offering that adds saffron to the mix alongside crunchy kunafa strands, priced at Dh50.
Meanwhile, Varak Confectionery has its own White Chocolate Kunafa Bar at Dh55, packaged with gold flake detailing and imagery of Dubai's skyline including the Museum of the Future.
You can get the Fix "Can't Get Knafeh Of It" in white chocolate on Careem starting from February 18.
So, what's the craze around white chocolate? It offers a sweeter, cream-forward base that softens the richness of pistachio and contrasts sharply with the crisp kunafa strands.
It also looks so good in photos, a detail that matters in a city where food trends are often amplified through Instagram and TikTok before they hit peak demand.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.