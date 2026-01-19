GOLD/FOREX
Dubai chocolate chewy cookies go viral in South Korea

Meet the latest spin-off of Dubai chocolate

Heather Cichowski
The Dubai chewy cookie is distinct for its chewy exterior and pistachio kunafa interior.
Instagram @cu_official

The Dubai chocolate trend is continuing into 2026 – but with a twist. Inspired by the original Dubai chocolate, the Dubai chewy cookie is currently trending in South Korea.

The Dubai chocolate chewy cookie takes direct inspiration from the original Dubai chocolate bar with its chocolate, pistachio, and shredded knafeh, or kataifi, combination.

The cookies are filled with pistachio and kataifi. They get their "chewy" description from a marshmallow exterior. The chewy cookies are then dramatically ripped apart in videos to showcase their distinct pull. 

The Korean name, jjondeuk or dujjonku, translates to chewy cookie.

The sweet treat has appeared in dessert shops, convenience stores, grocery stores, and across social media. Social media users have even created interactive maps to track where to get Dubai chocolate chewy cookies before they sell out.

As with many viral foods, bakeries and cafés have been overwhelmed with the demand. Foodies are queuing up to try it, and products often sell out quickly.

There are even reports of price increases on the sweet and its ingredients in South Korea due to the demand.

There are also Dubai chocolate cookies available in the UAE, although most feature a chewy flour-based cookie rather than the marshmallow one that has gone viral in South Korea.

If you want to try making the Dubai chewy cookie, social media is filled with recipes on how to recreate the trending dessert at home. Creators across the globe are experimenting with recreating the new viral food, especially in South Korea where demand is outstripping supply.

Until the marshmallow dessert comes to the UAE, will you try making jjondeuk at home?

