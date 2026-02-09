GOLD/FOREX
LIFESTYLE

Where to find South Korea's viral Dubai chewy cookie in the UAE

It sells before it even hits the stands, but Gulf News has found hacks to get you a piece

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Korean "Dubai-style" chewy chocolate cookies.
Korean "Dubai-style" chewy chocolate cookies.
AFP-JUNG YEON-JE

Dubai: If your late-night reels have been dominated by the viral Korean Dubai chewy cookie, congrats, you are not alone. The viral Dubai Chonduk cookie as they call it in Korea, has officially escaped TikTok screens and entered real life, and yes, people in the UAE are actively hunting it down like it's a limited-edition Birkin.

Inspired by the Dubai Chocolate craze, it features a chewy marshmallow-like exterior with a rich filling made from pistachio spread and crunchy kadaifi (finely shredded phyllo dough) pastry. The contrast between the stretchy outside and the nutty crisp center with its unique texture is what made it a social media hit.

Good news you don't need to fly to Seoul or to DIY anymore. Here's exactly where you can find the viral Korean Dubai chewy cookie across the UAE. Fair warning: I went twice to Gato Cake Studio & Cafe but was unable to get my hands on it! But a bit of planning goes a long way. Read on to find out more:

Gato Cake Studio & Cafe (Dubai)

If you prefer your viral chewy cookie with a side of cute cafe vibes. Gato Cake studio & Cafe has you covered.

They have two locations:

  • Al Mina Road

  • Creek Beach

Apart from the regular chocolate covered ones, they also have a matcha flavored one.

Pro tip: Go early. These cookies are known to sell out quickly especially on busy days.

Rice Station (Ajman)

A low-key favorite spot in Ajman for Asian food and snacks that has quietly become a hotspot for the viral cookie.

Munchies, Cloud Kitchen (Abu Dhabi)

Cookie hunters in Abu Dhabi, this one's for you. Munchies is a cloud kitchen that operates solely to sell these viral chewy cookies., and orders are taken directly through their Instagram or WhatsApp. All the details, timings, and availability updates are posted on their official page.

Chicha Bakehouse, Cloud Kitchen (Dubai)

Chicha offers the viral cookie via Keeta, Noon, Talabat, Careem, Deliveroo or directly through their website which can be found on their Instagram bio. If it's sold out for the day, you can schedule an order for the next day.

Whether you are chasing it for the flavour, texture or the TikTok bragging rights, the Dubai chewy cookie is very much that dessert right now. Just remember to go early, order ahead if you can and if you manage to snag one, consider it your sweet victory.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

