A slightly different setting from your typical sports cafe, The Permit Room in Bur Dubai combines quirky charm and a spirited crowd with big screens ideal for cricket viewing. Known for its fun, slightly retro ambience and drinks paired with Indian snacks, this is a favourite with fans who want comfort food alongside the game. While it’s more of a restaurant‑style venue, on big match days the screen gets pulled into focus, transforming the space into a buzzing match‑day hub.