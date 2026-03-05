Big screens & match-day deals, your complete guide to watching the T20 semi-final in Dubai
Dubai: The day is finally here! On March 5th, cricket fans across the UAE are gearing up for one of the most anticipated clashes of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 the semi‑final showdown between India and England at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.
It's going to be a big one! And naturally, Dubai’s sports cafe and restaurant scene will come alive on big match days, each venue has its own ambience, crowd energy, and screen setup. From classic sports cafes to chill lounges, there’s something for every kind of cricket fan.
Think walls of screens, energetic crowds, wings, burgers and bucket deals. The vibe here is casual and sociable, with plenty of televisions scattered across the space so tables rarely miss a second of the match. It’s a go‑to for international sports viewing alongside a hearty menu of American classics, and yes, it gets busy, so call them to check screen plans on match day
It’s worth noting Mr. Toad’s has several Dubai locations (from Al Jadaf and Silicon Oasis to Barsha Heights and Garhoud), all sharing a laid‑back British‑style snacks with big screens and regular sports broadcasts. This place combines classic favourites, think fish & chips and wings with live screenings and good crowd energy
A slightly different setting from your typical sports cafe, The Permit Room in Bur Dubai combines quirky charm and a spirited crowd with big screens ideal for cricket viewing. Known for its fun, slightly retro ambience and drinks paired with Indian snacks, this is a favourite with fans who want comfort food alongside the game. While it’s more of a restaurant‑style venue, on big match days the screen gets pulled into focus, transforming the space into a buzzing match‑day hub.
With locations in Al Barsha, near Mall of Emirates and Bur Dubai to name a few, this restaurant combines an easy‑going atmosphere with big screens, and snacks, making it a great choice for a semi‑final watch party in a social environment.
Revelry isn’t a classic “sports cafe,” but many match‑day crowds gather here for a unique twist: excellent Indian tapas, inventive beverages, and TV screens that show major sports including cricket. The ambience leans more towards a vibrant lounge, sleek interiors and a mix of food and entertainment. It’s perfect if you want match viewing paired with a stylish social setting rather than a full‑on sports cafe vibe.
A quintessential Dubai sports cafe, The Huddle is designed with sport at the heart of its identity. With multiple HD screens scattered around the space, ice‑cold beverages, burgers and wings, this spot is a favourite for cricket fans. The vibe here is casual, energetic and loud on big match days.
A slightly different but fun recommendation for match watching especially if you enjoy a more relaxed setting. Mahi Cafe in Al Nahda blends shisha lounges and food with screens that often show live sports. The leafy, casual atmosphere makes it a nice alternative if you’re planning a more laid‑back semi‑final experience with good food and social chatter.
Match days can be busy so call ahead to reserve your table or to double check if they’re screening the semi‑final you want to watch.
Arrive early: Popular venues fill up fast, especially spots like Buffalo Wings & Rings or The Huddle.
Ask about deals as many places run match‑day food and beverage promotions that aren’t always advertised online.