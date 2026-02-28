GOLD/FOREX
Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to honour cricket legends with named stands and gates

Historic move honours contributions of India’s cricketing icons

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced plans to pay tribute to some of India’s cricketing greats by naming key sections of the iconic Wankhede Stadium after them. The decision was taken during a meeting of the MCA Apex Council on Thursday.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik revealed that a stand at Wankhede will be named after former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri, who also captained Mumbai in domestic cricket. The move recognises Shastri’s immense contributions to Indian and Mumbai cricket over the years.

Several gates at the stadium will also carry the names of legendary players. Gate No. 3 will honour the late Dilip Sardesai, Gate No. 5 will be named after former India women’s team captain Diana Edulji, and Gate No. 6 will commemorate the late Eknath Solkar, celebrated for his brilliant fielding and impactful performances.

“Today, the Apex Council unanimously decided to honour these players who have made lasting contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket,” Naik said. “Their dedication deserves recognition, and naming these sections of Wankhede Stadium is a fitting tribute.”

The MCA’s move highlights its commitment to preserving the legacy of past stars while inspiring future generations who walk through Wankhede’s gates.

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
