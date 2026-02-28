Several gates at the stadium will also carry the names of legendary players. Gate No. 3 will honour the late Dilip Sardesai, Gate No. 5 will be named after former India women’s team captain Diana Edulji, and Gate No. 6 will commemorate the late Eknath Solkar, celebrated for his brilliant fielding and impactful performances.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik revealed that a stand at Wankhede will be named after former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri, who also captained Mumbai in domestic cricket. The move recognises Shastri’s immense contributions to Indian and Mumbai cricket over the years.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced plans to pay tribute to some of India’s cricketing greats by naming key sections of the iconic Wankhede Stadium after them. The decision was taken during a meeting of the MCA Apex Council on Thursday.

“Today, the Apex Council unanimously decided to honour these players who have made lasting contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket,” Naik said. “Their dedication deserves recognition, and naming these sections of Wankhede Stadium is a fitting tribute.”

